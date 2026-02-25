Connect with us
Kim Kardashian and 50 Cent Spotted Filming Netflix Comedy The Fifth Wheel in Los Angeles

Reality mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper-actor 50 Cent have been photographed on set in Los Angeles as production continues on Netflix’s upcoming comedy The Fifth Wheel.

The film, directed and produced by Eva Longoria, is currently shooting across various locations in the city, including scenes reportedly filmed at Exchange LA in downtown Los Angeles. The project adds another high-profile title to Netflix’s expanding slate of original comedy films.

On-Set Glimpse in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian was seen arriving in an all-black outfit while preparing for what appeared to be a lively club sequence. Cameras rolled as crew members coordinated lighting and staging for the scene. Meanwhile, 50 Cent — born Curtis Jackson — was spotted between takes, wearing a cap and chain and interacting with cast and crew.

The set atmosphere reflected the comedy’s upbeat tone, with the actors appearing relaxed and engaged as filming progressed.

Plot Details: A Vegas Getaway Gone Wrong

Netflix’s The Fifth Wheel centers on friendship, adulthood, and shifting dynamics. According to production details, comedian Nikki Glaser and actress Brenda Song portray high school best friends who reunite for a celebratory trip to Las Vegas.

Their getaway takes an unexpected turn when Kim Kardashian’s character enters the picture. She reportedly plays a charismatic outsider whose presence disrupts the group’s longstanding dynamic, sparking tension, humor, and moments of self-reflection.

While specific details about 50 Cent’s role remain under wraps, his inclusion adds further star power to the ensemble cast. The rapper-turned-actor has steadily expanded his film and television résumé in recent years, balancing music ventures with on-screen projects.

Kim Kardashian’s Expanding Acting Career

The  Eva Longoria-directed Netflix comedy marks another significant acting opportunity for Kim Kardashian, who has increasingly ventured into scripted television and film. Once known primarily for reality TV and business ventures, she has been strategically building a portfolio in Hollywood productions.

Her involvement in The Fifth Wheel signals continued crossover appeal as streaming platforms compete for recognizable talent to anchor original content.

For Eva Longoria, the film represents another directing and producing milestone as she continues to shape stories centered on relationships, humor, and modern life.

Netflix’s Comedy Strategy

Netflix has invested heavily in original comedies featuring A-list personalities to attract global audiences. With a cast that blends reality-TV fame, hip-hop influence, and stand-up comedy credentials, The Fifth Wheel appears poised to generate strong viewer curiosity upon release.

Though Netflix has not announced an official premiere date, filming is actively underway in Los Angeles. Industry watchers expect further casting updates and promotional teasers in the coming months.

As anticipation builds, fans are already speculating about how Kardashian and 50 Cent’s on-screen chemistry will translate into the film’s comedic storyline.

