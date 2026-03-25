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Netflix and Warner Music Group Join Forces for New Music Documentary Series

Netflix and Warner Music Group Join Forces for New Music Documentary Series Unigram Documentaries

Netflix

Netflix and Warner Music Group Join Forces for New Music Documentary Series

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Streaming giant Netflix has announced a multi-year creative partnership with Warner Music Group to produce a slate of music documentaries and series. The agreement is structured as a “first-look deal,” giving Netflix early access to documentary projects centered on Warner Music’s vast catalog of artists and songwriters. The collaboration signals a growing demand for music-driven storytelling in the streaming era.

Focus on Iconic Artists and Stories

While specific projects have not yet been revealed, Warner Music Group’s extensive roster offers a wide range of possibilities.

Over the decades, the company has worked with legendary artists such as Prince, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, and Joni Mitchell.

More contemporary stars like Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars could also feature in upcoming projects.

The partnership aims to deliver deeper, more collaborative storytelling by working directly with artists or their estates, ensuring authenticity and exclusive access.

Production Led by Unigram

The projects will be developed in collaboration with Unigram, which will serve as the primary production partner.

Unigram is led by Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron, both of whom bring extensive experience in music and film production.

This partnership is expected to blend industry expertise with cinematic storytelling, creating high-quality documentary content tailored for global audiences.

Growing Demand for Music Documentaries

Music documentaries have become increasingly popular in recent years, driven by streaming platforms and fan demand for behind-the-scenes content.

Netflix has already released numerous successful music-focused projects, and the addition of Warner Music’s catalog could further expand its influence in the genre.

However, industry observers note that traditional full-career documentaries are becoming less common, with newer projects focusing on specific moments, eras, or themes within an artist’s journey.

A Global Opportunity for Music Storytelling

Executives from both companies emphasized the potential of the partnership to reach audiences worldwide.

Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl highlighted the value of combining the company’s intellectual property with Netflix’s global platform.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s documentary leadership expressed enthusiasm about tapping into the emotional connection fans have with music and artists.

The deal underscores a broader trend in entertainment, where streaming services are investing heavily in music-related content to attract diverse audiences.

As the collaboration unfolds, viewers can expect a new wave of music documentaries that explore the stories behind some of the most influential artists in history — and potentially introduce a new generation of fans to timeless music.

  • Netflix and Warner Music Group Join Forces for New Music Documentary Series Unigram Documentaries
  • Netflix and Warner Music Group Join Forces for New Music Documentary Series Unigram Documentaries

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