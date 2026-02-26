Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit

Former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has publicly denied that the Verstappen family played any role in his dramatic departure from the Formula 1 powerhouse.

Speaking during the latest season of Drive to Survive, Horner said speculation linking Max Verstappen and his father to his removal was misplaced.

“Max’s father has never been my biggest fan,” Christian Horner acknowledged, referring to Jos Verstappen. “He’s been outspoken about me. But I don’t believe that the Verstappens were responsible in any way.”

Leadership Change After Two Decades

Christian Horner had led Red Bull Racing since its entry into Formula 1 in 2005, guiding the team to eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles. His tenure ended abruptly in July 2025 when he was replaced by Laurent Mekies, formerly team principal of Racing Bulls.

The decision followed a turbulent 18-month period for Horner and the organization. In early 2024, a female employee accused him of sexual harassment. Horner was twice cleared following independent investigations, but the controversy cast a shadow over the team during a highly competitive F1 season.

Despite receiving a reported £52 million payout, Horner described his exit as emotionally difficult.

“I feel a real sense of loss and hurt,” he said. “It was all rather sudden. I didn’t really get a chance to say a proper goodbye.”

Mintzlaff and Marko’s Role

Christian Horner indicated that the decision to remove him was ultimately driven by Red Bull’s corporate leadership. He pointed specifically to managing director Oliver Mintzlaff and long-time adviser Helmut Marko.

“I think this was a decision that was made by Oliver Mintzlaff, with Helmut advising from the sideline,” Christian Horner said.

He suggested that internal dynamics shifted following the death of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022. According to Christian Horner, structural and cultural changes within the company may have influenced perceptions about his authority.

“After Dietrich’s death, I think probably I was deemed to have maybe too much control,” he reflected.

Performance Pressures and F1 Politics

Horner also acknowledged that on-track performance had dipped compared to previous dominant seasons. In the high-stakes world of Formula 1, leadership stability often hinges on results as much as boardroom politics.

His comments on Drive to Survive, particularly in an episode titled A Bull With No Horns, offer rare insight into the internal tensions at one of F1’s most successful teams.

Rumors continue to swirl about a potential Christian Horner return to Formula 1 in another capacity, though no official announcements have been made.

What’s Next for Horner and Red Bull?

As Formula 1 evolves amid shifting corporate leadership and intense championship battles, Horner’s departure marks the end of an era for Red Bull Racing. Whether he re-enters the paddock remains to be seen, but his legacy—defined by championship dominance and internal controversy—will remain a defining chapter in modern F1 history.