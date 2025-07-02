Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’: Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne Shine, But Sequel Lacks Bite

Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 brings back its undead warriors for another globe-trotting, sword-swinging chapter, but this time, the magic feels a little… mortal. Directed by Victoria Mahoney in place of original helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood, the sequel continues the saga of a band of immortal fighters battling the darker forces of humanity. Charlize Theron reprises her role as the battle-scarred yet resilient Andy, joined again by KiKi Layne’s Nile, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli as fan-favorite lovers Joe and Nicky, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the estranged Booker.

The Plot: Revenge, Regret, and Resurrections

Picking up after Andy (Charlize Theron) lost her immortality, the sequel opens with a slick arms-deal ambush in Croatia. It’s the film’s best action set-piece, featuring swordplay, vintage cars, and a killer boat escape. But from there, The Old Guard 2 struggles to maintain momentum.

Enter Quynh (Veronica Van), Andy’s long-lost companion who spent centuries trapped in an iron coffin underwater. Her reappearance brings trauma and vengeance, as she allies with a new, shadowy immortal named Discord, played by a steely Uma Thurman. Together, they pose a deadly threat not only to Andy (Charlize Theron), but to the delicate balance the immortals have tried to maintain for millennia.

A subplot involving Henry Golding’s Tuah—an immortal archivist dedicated to documenting the team’s secret history—adds intellectual flair but doesn’t always translate to thrills. And while Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) returns as the CIA ally-turned-cleanup expert, his presence feels more obligatory than impactful.

What Works, What Doesn’t

There’s still plenty to enjoy: Mahoney orchestrates brutal, close-quarters combat with style. The emotional beatdown between Andy and Quynh in a Roman alleyway stands out for both choreography and character development. And the film deserves credit for continuing to treat queer relationships—especially Joe and Nicky’s—with respect and quiet tenderness, even if their screen time feels limited.

However, the script by Greg Rucka and Sarah L. Walker lacks the narrative tightness of its predecessor. Some scenes—especially the climax inside a nuclear facility in Indonesia—feel more like a video game level than an emotionally grounded finale.

More disappointing is the underwhelming face-off between action icons Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman, which fizzles rather than explodes. Even the setup for a third installment feels like a soft promise rather than a hard hook.

The Verdict: Watchable But Forgettable

Fans of the first film will find The Old Guard 2 a competent continuation with occasional sparks of brilliance. But without the soul and vision of the original, this sequel feels more like a stopgap than a step forward. The immortals may still live on, but their cinematic legacy is starting to show cracks.