Netflix Renews ‘The Hunting Wives’ for a Scandalous Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that The Hunting Wives — the sultry Texas-set thriller starring Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow — will return for an eight-episode second season. Originally developed for Starz and licensed from Lionsgate, the series became a surprise hit after landing on Netflix on July 21, 2025.

According to Netflix, untangling the show’s complex international rights delayed the renewal. Now, The Hunting Wives Season 2 will release as a Netflix Original in nearly every territory where the streamer operates, cementing its place as a global binge-watch phenomenon.

Viewership and Critical Praise

The numbers tell the story. The Hunting Wives spent five consecutive weeks on Netflix’s Global English Top 10 TV list, racking up more than 20 million views despite being available only in the United States during its initial run. Critics also took note. The show has been praised for its “red state–blue state culture clash” underpinnings, calling it a sharply satirical take on privilege and power in small-town Texas.

Cliffhanger Chaos: Where Season 1 Left Off

Season 1 ended with an unforgettable twist. After a heated confrontation, Sophie (Brittany Snow) pushed Margo’s (Malin Åkerman) brother Kyle off a cliff — but accidentally answered a call from Margo on Kyle’s phone, potentially exposing herself. The official logline for The Hunting Wives Season 2 teases a rocky reunion: “At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Malin Åkerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier will all reprise their roles. Showrunner Rebecca Cutter, who adapted May Cobb’s 2021 novel, is back at the helm. “I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again,” Cutter said in a statement. “I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batsh*t crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

Malin Åkerman has hinted that The Hunting Wives Season 2 will explore Margo’s attempt to regain power after being ousted from her home by political-climbing husband Jed. “I think it’ll have to be Margo and Sophie banding together to cover up the murder,” she told Variety. With secrets piling up and alliances shifting, fans can expect the stakes — and the body count — to rise even higher.