New BBC Footage Captures Sound of Titan Sub Imploding as Shocking Details Emerge

A haunting new BBC documentary has uncovered the moment OceanGate’s Titan submersible (Sub) imploded—and the chilling sound was captured in real-time aboard its support ship. For the first time, footage shows Wendy Rush, wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, hearing the deadly noise and asking, “What was that bang?”—unaware it was the moment her husband and four others were killed.

The Titan sub disaster, which occurred in June 2023 during a descent to the Titanic wreck, claimed the lives of all five people onboard: Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

The Fatal Dive: Carbon Fiber, Delamination, and Denial

New details from the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) investigation show that the OceanGate Titan sub’s catastrophic implosion happened just 90 minutes into its dive, at a depth of about 3,300 meters. The USCG investigation gave the BBC exclusive access for its documentary Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster.







The USCG investigation has now confirmed that the carbon fiber hull began to fail long before the final voyage. Evidence points to a previous dive—Dive 80, a year earlier—where the OceanGate Titan sub suffered a structural event caused by delamination, a dangerous separation of the carbon fiber layers. Despite warning signs, OceanGate continued to operate the sub, scheduling multiple deep dives before the final, fatal mission.

Rush dismissed a loud noise reported by passengers during that earlier dive as regular creaking. But sensor data now confirms it was an early sign of hull failure, a literal ticking time bomb waiting to implode.

Caught on Camera: The Moment of Death

The OceanGate Titan sub documentary’s most chilling moment occurs as Wendy Rush monitors the dive from the support ship. A sharp bang—later identified as the implosion—is clearly heard. Seconds later, a delayed text message from the OceanGate Titan sub says it had dropped ballast weights, misleading the crew into thinking the dive was proceeding normally. In truth, all communication ceased because the sub had imploded, instantly killing everyone inside.

Expert Warnings Ignored

Experts, including deep-sea explorer Victor Vescovo, had previously warned OceanGate that the Titan sub’s experimental design posed extreme risks. “I told Stockton it was only a matter of time,” Victor Vescovo told the BBC. Others called the sub an “abomination” for lacking independent safety certification—a basic standard for deep-sea vehicles.

As the USCG prepares its final report, the families of the victims are still searching for answers. Christine Dawood, who lost her husband and son, told the BBC the loss has changed her forever.

The full documentary, Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster, airs on BBC Two at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, and is available on BBC iPlayer. It is the clearest look yet at one of the most shocking disasters in recent exploration history and a reminder of the price paid when warnings are ignored.