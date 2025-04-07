Glen Powell Channels Tom Cruise in High-Octane Reboot of The Running Man

CinemaCon 2025 delivered more than just studio teasers—it offered a glimpse into the future of action cinema. Among the most talked-about presentations was Paramount Pictures’ reveal of The Running Man, a turbocharged remake of the dystopian thriller based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel. At the heart of it all is Glen Powell, whose lead performance as Ben Richards isn’t just physically intense—it’s shaped by a very famous mentor: Tom Cruise.

Powell, fresh off a series of hits, took to the stage in Las Vegas with director Edgar Wright and co-stars Josh Brolin and Colman Domingo to debut the first footage. But behind the explosive scenes and adrenaline-fueled action lies some grounded advice. “The first thing Tom Cruise told me when I got this role was, ‘Film yourself running as soon as possible. You don’t look as cool as you think,’” Powell recalled. “And he was right.”

The Physical Toll of Action Heroics

Glen Powell trained extensively to embody Ben Richards, a desperate man forced to compete in a brutal televised death match to save his sick daughter. The film, directed by Edgar Wright, leans heavily on practical stunts—and Glen Powell’s body took the hits. “I knew I had to be in bulletproof shape,” he said, referencing scenes where he crashes through ceilings, dives into sewers, and races through explosions. “But even then, I don’t think I fully prepped for what we tackled.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mission: Impossible (@missionimpossible)

Edgar Wright’s Vision

With Wright at the helm, The Running Man is more than just action—it’s stylish, punchy, and full of thematic weight. Known for films like Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead, Edgar Wright brings a sharp visual flair that pairs perfectly with the high-stakes world of dystopian reality TV and government surveillance. The early footage shown at CinemaCon lit up the room, suggesting a crowd-pleasing hit in the making.

The story follows Richards, a man on the run in a crumbling America that turns human suffering into entertainment. While the setup may echo the original, Powell and Wright inject a modern urgency. “When audiences see you take a real hit, they feel it,” Powell noted. “That’s what Tom taught me—the real stuff matters.”

Running Toward Action Icon Status

Though Glen Powell is quick to say he’s not trying to be the next Tom Cruise, he clearly absorbed lessons from the Mission: Impossible star. “When the camera rolls, you have one shot to thrill audiences around the world. That’s a big responsibility, and I didn’t take it lightly.”

Coming This Fall

The Running Man releases on November 7, and if CinemaCon is any indication, it could be Powell’s breakthrough as a full-blown action star. Between the relentless stunt work, emotional stakes, and Cruise-approved hustle, Powell is quite literally running into a new era of Hollywood stardom.