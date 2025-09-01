Glen Powell Goes Undercover for Laughs in Hulu’s Chad Powers Trailer

Glen Powell is nearly unrecognizable in the first full trailer for Hulu’s upcoming sports comedy Chad Powers, which debuted on ESPN’s College GameDay this weekend. The six-part series, launching September 30, follows Powell as a disgraced college football star who disguises himself to chase a second chance at glory.

The project is executive-produced by NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, who also helped inspire its creation.







From Hotshot to Has-Been

Glen Powell plays Russ Holliday, a former college quarterback whose career imploded after a selfish mistake during a championship game. Eight years later, desperate for redemption, Holliday reinvents himself as Chad Powers, a fictional walk-on with an unlikely dream.

“South Georgia is having open tryouts? I’m going to do a Mrs. Doubtfire, but with football,” Glen Powell jokes in the trailer, setting the tone for the mix of sports drama and slapstick disguise comedy.

Origins in an Eli Manning Sketch

The concept originated from a viral 2022 ESPN sketch, in which Eli Manning donned prosthetics to attend Penn State tryouts as “Chad Powers.” The bit became a cult favorite among football fans, inspiring the Mannings and Powell to expand it into a full narrative series.

“What made Eli’s thing so magical is that the audience knew it was him under the disguise,” Glen Powell said in an interview. “We wanted to use that central lie to create tension, comedy, and heart over the course of a season. It’s like Tootsie meets football.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Powers (@chadpowershulu)

Star Power Behind the Scenes

In addition to starring, Powell is also a co-creator, co-writer, and executive producer through his Barnstorm Productions banner. The Mannings’ Omaha Productions is producing alongside ESPN and Anomaly Pictures.

The creative team includes Tony Yacenda (American Vandal) as director and executive producer, Luvh Rakhe (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as EP, and support from ESPN executives including Burke Magnus and Brian Lockhart.

With its mix of sports authenticity, celebrity backing, and comedic disguise antics, Chad Powers is being positioned as one of Hulu’s tentpole fall releases.

A Redemption Story with Comedy

For Glen Powell, whose recent roles in “Anyone But You” and “Top Gun: Maverick” showcased his versatility, Chad Powers offers a new comedic challenge. Heavy prosthetics, broad humor, and heartfelt redemption arcs give the show crossover appeal to both football fans and comedy lovers.

Hulu will debut Chad Powers with two episodes on September 30, followed by weekly Tuesday drops through late October.