Dexter Returns From the Dead in 'Dexter: Resurrection' – Series to Premiere July 11

Dexter Returns From the Dead in 'Dexter: Resurrection' – Series to Premiere July 11

Dexter Returns From the Dead in 'Dexter: Resurrection' – Series to Premiere July 11

The iconic serial killer is back — and this time, he’s on a mission to make amends. Dexter: Resurrection, the latest chapter in the long-running Dexter franchise, will premiere on July 11 with a two-episode debut on Paramount+, followed by a broadcast on Showtime two days later. In a teaser released by the network, Michael C. Hall reprises his Emmy-nominated role as Dexter Morgan, cheekily grinning at a newspaper headline that reads, “Dexter Morgan Is Dead.” The dark humour signals that the killer-for-good’s story is far from over, despite what fans believed after the shocking finale of Dexter: New Blood in 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dexter (@sho_dexter)

Back From the Dead

Dexter’s return has stunned fans, particularly since the character seemingly met his end at the hands of his son, Harrison, in New Blood. That series finale was widely seen as a definitive end, confirmed by showrunner Clyde Phillips, making Michael C. Hall’s reappearance in Resurrection all the more surprising.

According to the official synopsis, the new series picks up just weeks after that climactic moment. Dexter, having survived a gunshot wound and awoken from a coma, finds himself alone — Harrison has vanished without a trace. Haunted by the consequences of his past, Dexter sets off to New York City to find his son and seek redemption. However, the road to reconciliation is a complex process. When Angel Batista (David Zayas) from Miami Metro resurfaces with pointed questions, Dexter realises he can’t outrun his past.

New Setting, New Faces, Same Darkness

Dexter: Resurrection takes the action from the sun-soaked streets of Miami to the dense chaos of New York City. The change in setting promises a new kind of tension as Dexter and Harrison each wrestle with their demons in a city that never sleeps — and never forgets.

Joining Michael C. Hall in the cast are Jack Alcott as Harrison, David Zayas as Angel Batista, and a star-studded ensemble that includes Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, and James Remar, who reprises his role as Dexter’s late father, Harry Morgan. Peter Dinklage also appears as Leon Prater, adding to the high-profile lineup.

Guest stars in the new season include Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian, each playing mysterious new characters that are expected to add complexity to the already tangled narrative.

Creative Team Behind the Revival

Clyde Phillips returns as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Marcos Siega, who will direct six of the episodes. Monica Raymund will direct the remaining four. The series is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, with global distribution through Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Whether Dexter: Resurrection serves as a final act of redemption or a new descent into darkness remains to be seen. One thing’s certain: the Bay Harbour Butcher isn’t done yet. Fans can watch the teaser now and prepare for a chilling return on July 11.


