South Park Torches Trump and Paramount in Explosive Season 27 Premiere After $1.5 Billion Deal

Just one day after signing a historic $1.5 billion licensing deal with Paramount Global, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have gone scorched earth on their new corporate overlords — and Donald Trump — in a jaw-dropping new season premiere.

The iconic animated series South Park returned for its 27th season with “Sermon on the Mount,” an episode that’s already making headlines for its fearless satire, political jabs, and unfiltered takedown of its very own parent company. The South Park Season 27 episode — which aired on Comedy Central and is streaming on Paramount+ — skewers everyone from Donald Trump and CBS to the FCC and even Jesus Christ. And it all comes just after Parker and Stone signed a $1.5 billion licensing deal with Paramount Global to deliver 50 new episodes over five years and stream the whole South Park library exclusively on Paramount+.

Trump, Lawsuits, and a Naked Deepfake

Donald Trump appears in the episode not as a cartoon, but as a real photo superimposed on an animated body — and at one point, as a fully naked, hyper-realistic deepfake wandering through the desert. The surrealist scene mocks both Trump’s alleged genitalia and his unchecked political power.







The story revolves around a controversy surrounding Jesus’s return to South Park Elementary, which is directly tied to a lawsuit with Paramount. When parents push back, Trump threatens them with a $5 billion lawsuit, and Jesus bitterly explains he had no choice but to show up — it was all part of a corporate settlement.

“You guys saw what happened to CBS?” Jesus growls. “Well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount. You really want to end up like Colbert?”

Paramount in the Crosshairs

The satire mirrors real-world tensions: Paramount recently cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert just days after the host called the company’s $16 million settlement with Trump “a big fat bribe.” That lawsuit alleged CBS News interfered with Trump’s election chances by editing a 60 Minutes interview.

In South Park Season 27’s world, the FCC — now allegedly Trump-controlled — is feared by the media. The characters, through dark humor and absurdist plotlines, highlight how modern media conglomerates are caving to political pressure.

“South Park is over, dude,” Jesus warns, a thinly veiled jab at industry-wide corporate censorship.

The Bigger Picture

The episode also mocks NPR, “woke culture,” and hints at deeper conspiracies — including a jab at Trump’s evasion of questions about the Jeffrey Epstein list. Satan himself asks, “It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax.”

Critics and fans alike are calling the premiere one of the boldest moves in recent entertainment, especially given the timing of the $1.5 billion deal with the very network being lampooned.