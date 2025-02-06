Mel Gibson’s ‘Flight Risk’ Delivers High-Altitude Thrills with Mark Wahlberg

Mel Gibson’s latest directorial effort, Flight Risk, brings action-packed suspense to the skies, blending tension, mystery, and a touch of old-school. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace, the film takes audiences on a claustrophobic, high-stakes journey where nobody is who they seem. While it may not reach the cinematic heights of Gibson’s previous epics like Hacksaw Ridge or Apocalypto, Flight Risk still delivers a solid, popcorn-thriller experience.

A Simple Premise with Twists and Turns

The film starts in Alaska, where U.S. Marshal Madolyn (Michelle Dockery) arrests a wanted fugitive, Winston (Topher Grace). She hires Daryl (Mark Wahlberg), a seemingly affable pilot, to transport them to New York for Winston’s testimony in a high-profile case. But as the plane soars through the air, it becomes clear that each passenger is hiding dangerous secrets—and a deadly struggle for control of the aircraft soon unfolds.

This cat-and-mouse game at 30,000 feet has all the ingredients of a Hitchcockian thriller, yet Flight Risk settles more comfortably into a pulpy, B-movie lane. The film delivers suspense and action in bursts, though its second act slows down with too much exposition. However, the final act delivers an intense payoff, making up for the film’s occasional pacing missteps.

Mel Gibson’s Direction: High Energy but Uneven Execution

Mel Gibson is no stranger to big, visceral filmmaking, but here he trades in his epic scale for a lean, tension-driven story. The film thrives in its confined setting, with Gibson’s direction keeping things engaging through tight editing and dynamic camera work. The director avoids making the plane feel claustrophobic by cutting to exterior shots and keeping the aerial setting visually interesting.

However, Flight Risk does have its flaws. At 91 minutes, the film should feel like a fast-paced thrill ride, but the dialogue-heavy second act slows down the momentum. Some scenes feel like filler, diluting the intensity the film builds early on. Additionally, the film’s CGI is underwhelming, particularly in moments of aerial turbulence that lack realism.

Strong Performances

The film’s biggest strength lies in its central trio. Mark Wahlberg embraces his villainous side, delivering a charismatic and menacing performance. His unpredictability keeps the audience on edge, making him a standout in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flight Risk (@flightriskmovie)

Michelle Dockery shines as the determined U.S. Marshal, bringing depth and intensity to her role. She holds her own against Wahlberg, making their confrontations electrifying. Topher Grace, despite playing a whiny and cowardly fugitive, manages to make his character somewhat endearing by the film’s end.

The chemistry between these three keeps the mid-air conflict engaging, even when the script slows things down.

Flight Risk isn’t Mel Gibson’s best work, but it delivers what it promises—a thrilling, high-stakes battle in the sky. While it doesn’t match the brilliance of Dead Calm (1989) or Turbulence (1997), it still offers enjoyable, old-school action.

Flight Risk is worth boarding if you’re looking for a fast-paced, tension-filled thriller with strong performances. Just don’t expect a smooth flight all the way through.