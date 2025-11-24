Connect with us

Bel-Air Season 4 Premieres on Peacock With Explosive Final Chapter Featuring Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks

Bel-Air Season 4 Premieres on Peacock With Explosive Final Chapter Featuring Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks

Bel-Air Season 4 Premieres on Peacock With Explosive Final Chapter Featuring Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks

Peacock’s hit drama Bel-Air returns today with its long-awaited fourth and final season and the series is going out with its biggest, boldest storytelling yet. Dropping three episodes on premiere day, Bel-Air Season 4 promises high-stakes drama, emotional payoffs, and star-studded guest appearances, including Snoop Dogg, Tyra Banks, and original Aunt Viv Janet Hubert.

A High-Drama Finale Set in Motion

Bel-Air Season 4 picks up immediately after last year’s tense cliffhangers. Will was left kidnapped by two unknown men, Hilary discovered her husband unconscious during their honeymoon, and Vivian appeared to be holding a positive pregnancy test. Now, these burning questions finally get answers.

The season centers on Will and Carlton’s senior year at Bel-Air Academy. Carlton looks poised for Princeton, but unresolved choices threaten his future. Will, meanwhile, struggles with expectations as Uncle Phil warns him, “Time isn’t on your side, nephew.” Their evolving brotherhood remains the emotional core of the series.

Ashley steps into a more active arc, navigating a rebellious freshman phase that escalates into a school fight. Geoffrey’s loyalty is tested harder than ever as past enemies resurface.

Star Power: Snoop Dogg, Tyra Banks & Janet Hubert

Alongside returning cast members — Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes, and Cassandra Freeman — the final season boasts high-profile guest stars.

  • Snoop Dogg appears in Episode 4, with his role kept tightly under wraps.

  • Tyra Banks joins the season as a former college friend of Vivian’s, adding tension to Viv’s personal evolution.

  • Janet Hubert, the OG Aunt Viv, makes a nostalgic cameo that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

This blend of legacy, nostalgia, and modern star power positions Season 4 as the most ambitious installment yet.

Episode Release Schedule

Peacock will release episodes across three weeks:

  • Nov 24, 2025: Episodes 1–3

  • Dec 1, 2025: Episodes 4–5

  • Dec 8, 2025: Episodes 6–8 (Finale)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

All episodes stream exclusively on Peacock with a premium subscription. Each runs approximately one hour, maintaining the show’s prestige-drama pacing.

The creators promise emotional closure for every character. Expect storylines involving pregnancy revelations and motherhood, substance abuse recovery, fractured loyalties, identity struggles, young adult transitions and the pressure of legacy within the Banks family.

Hilary confronts the fallout of her husband’s health emergency. Carlton navigates fragile romance with Amira, while Ashley begins to find her voice as an activist. Viv wrestles with reinvention, and Geoffrey’s internal conflict adds tension inside the Banks household.

After three acclaimed seasons, Bel-Air ends on its own terms. The reboot transformed a beloved ’90s sitcom into a layered, socially conscious drama — and Season 4 delivers the closure fans have been waiting for.

With its mix of suspense, emotion, and cultural relevance, the final chapter of Bel-Air is not just a must-watch — it’s a finale event. Stream it starting today on Peacock.

