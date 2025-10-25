“Jennifer’s Body” Sequel In The Works: Karyn Kusama Promises “Fun & Crazy” Return

The demon cheerleader cult is winning again. More than 15 years after “Jennifer’s Body” premiered to confused marketing and misogynistic media backlash, director Karyn Kusama confirms a long-awaited sequel is officially being developed. Writer Diablo Cody is back at the helm, crafting what Kusama describes as a “fun and crazy” follow-up worthy of the film’s legacy.

Diablo Cody Is Writing The Sequel

Karyn Kusama shared her excitement in a new conversation with Deadline, revealing she already knows some early story ideas for the Jennifer’s Body sequel.

“I know she’s working on it right now,” Kusama said about Cody. “I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film.” Fans who spent years championing the movie online finally get the W they deserve.

A Cult Status That “Tickles” The Director

Upon release in 2009, “Jennifer’s Body” was mis-marketed as a teen hottie horror flick instead of what it truly is: a feminist comedy-human tragedy hybrid. Megan Fox endured relentless media attacks, and the movie failed to initially find its audience.

Streaming and meme resurgence changed everything. Karyn Kusama beams at its redemption arc. She loves that new viewers are discovering its sharp commentary on girlhood, trauma, and power.

“The idea that Jennifer’s Body would be somebody’s Godfather… that just tickles me all the way down to my toes,” she said.

Behind-The-Scenes Memories Still Live Loud

The interview also delivered some delicious nostalgia:

Pete Wentz auditioned for the Adam Brody role

Karyn Kusama bonded the young cast with pizza and Evil Dead 2 movie nights

Amanda Seyfried’s audition instantly defined Needy

A scene intercutting date-night dread with house-of-horrors vibes remains Kusama’s favorite creation

She praised Megan Fox’s comedic sharpness and emotional depth, calling the role a perfect outlet for an actress unfairly dismissed in Hollywood.

The Film’s Feminist Legacy Only Grows

“Jennifer’s Body” is celebrated today as a cornerstone of “monstrous feminine” storytelling. It continues to inspire new genre creators, queer readings, and internet devotion.

Kusama loves that the film “found its people,” even if late.

“I wanted it to be exuberant and crazy,” she said. “To speak directly to girls who understood that secret language.”

No casting announcements yet for the Jennifer’s Body sequel. Fans anxiously wait to see whether Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried will reunite as Jennifer and Needy. Given Diablo Cody’s involvement and Kusama’s enthusiasm, expectations are sky-high.

One thing is guaranteed. This sequel has an audience ready to devour it.