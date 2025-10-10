James Wan’s True Haunting Brings Real-Life Ghost Stories to Netflix

Master of horror James Wan — the visionary behind Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring — returns to the supernatural with True Haunting, Netflix’s new docudrama series exploring real-life ghost stories that blur the line between reality and nightmare.

The chilling five-part series, which premiered on October 8, delves into true paranormal encounters as told by those who survived them. Combining dramatizations, first-hand interviews, and investigative insights, True Haunting promises an experience so unsettling, even the bravest viewers might want to keep the lights on.

Two True Stories. One Terrifying Series.

True Haunting unfolds through two separate cases that push the boundaries of belief.

The first three episodes — titled “Eerie Hall” — follow Chris DiCesare, a college student in 1980s upstate New York, portrayed by Wyatt Dorion (Gen V). What begins as a typical dorm life quickly descends into terror when Chris realizes he’s being stalked by a malevolent spirit with a mysterious connection to his past.

Haunted by unseen forces that leave physical marks and emotional scars, Chris spirals into paranoia and fear, desperate to uncover the entity’s identity before it consumes him entirely.

The final two episodes — “This House Murdered Me” — shift to Salt Lake City, where April Miller (played by Nicola Hadjis, The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd) and her family’s dream home renovation becomes a descent into hell. After a break-in, strange noises, flickering lights, and ghostly apparitions escalate into violent hauntings that threaten their son’s life.

Desperate, the Millers turn to legendary paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren — the exact real-life figures portrayed in Wan’s The Conjuring Universe — to uncover the house’s gruesome history.

A Return to Classic Horror Roots

Produced by James Wan, True Haunting masterfully blends documentary realism with cinematic terror, creating an immersive experience that recalls the early days of The Conjuring while grounding each episode in factual storytelling.

Directed by Neil Rawles (The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media) and Luke Watson (Shameless), the series explores not just the supernatural but also the psychological toll these hauntings take on ordinary people. “The most terrifying part is knowing these stories really happened,” Wan teased in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet)

Fans Are Calling It Netflix’s Scariest Series Yet

Social media reactions have been intense. Viewers describe True Haunting as “unshakably eerie,” with some claiming they couldn’t finish watching alone. Horror fans have praised Wan for “bringing documentary horror to its peak,” with critics lauding the show’s “unrelenting authenticity.”

Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, True Haunting will have you questioning what’s lurking in the dark corners of your home.