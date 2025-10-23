Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch

Filmmaker Osgood “Oz” Perkins is back to haunt audiences with Keeper, a chilling dive into the folk-horror genre that’s already being described as “the scariest since The Witch.” Following his acclaimed work on The Monkey and Longlegs, Perkins continues to push horror boundaries — this time with a story rooted in isolation, madness, and ancient evil.

In a 20-minute preview hosted by Neon, Keeper was described as “a dark trip” filled with haunting imagery and practical terror. The preview opened with a striking montage — serene shots of beautiful women juxtaposed with violent, screaming faces — setting the stage for a descent into psychological and supernatural horror.

A Cabin, a Couple, and an Ancient Evil

Keeper stars Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk, Orphan Black) as Liz, a woman seeking solace in a remote cabin with her partner Malcolm, played by Rossif Sutherland. What begins as a romantic escape quickly spirals into a waking nightmare as an ancient, otherworldly force makes itself known.

Unlike The Monkey, which leaned into dark humor and Rube Goldberg-style death sequences, Keeper is said to be a more restrained, dread-driven experience in the tradition of The Wicker Man, Midsommar, and Robert Eggers’ The Witch. Oz Perkins’ mastery of slow-building tension and creeping unease appears to be on full display.

Tatiana Maslany’s Transformative Performance

During a post-screening discussion, Tatiana Maslany revealed that Oz Perkins’ Keeper was filmed before The Monkey, during what she called a “quick, low-budget shoot in Canada.”

“We shot this one very cheap and cheerfully,” she said. “Oz likes the oddness of performers like Shelley Duvall in The Shining or Gena Rowlands in Opening Night. He gives you the freedom to go there.”

Tatiana Maslany’s collaboration with Perkins seems to have been creatively rich — so much so that she confirmed they will reunite for his next project, The Young People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEON (@neonrated)

One standout feature of Keeper is its reliance on practical effects. “A lot of Keeper we did with practical,” Maslany revealed. The result, according to attendees, is a series of terrifying visuals that feel disturbingly real. The film reportedly features a creature design so shocking that audience members gasped aloud during the preview.

With Neon backing the release, Keeper is positioned to be one of 2025’s most talked-about horror films. Between Maslany’s fearless performance, Perkins’ eerie vision, and a blend of psychological and supernatural terror, Keeper could become a defining entry in the folk-horror canon.

Fans of The Witch, Hereditary, and The Wailing — brace yourselves. Oz Perkins’ Keeper may just be the next great horror masterpiece.