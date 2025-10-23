Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch

Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch

Horror

Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch

Screen Plunge
Published on

Filmmaker Osgood “Oz” Perkins is back to haunt audiences with Keeper, a chilling dive into the folk-horror genre that’s already being described as “the scariest since The Witch.” Following his acclaimed work on The Monkey and Longlegs, Perkins continues to push horror boundaries — this time with a story rooted in isolation, madness, and ancient evil.

In a 20-minute preview hosted by Neon, Keeper was described as “a dark trip” filled with haunting imagery and practical terror. The preview opened with a striking montage — serene shots of beautiful women juxtaposed with violent, screaming faces — setting the stage for a descent into psychological and supernatural horror.

‘The Secret Agent’ Trailer: Wagner Moura Leads Brazil’s Oscar Entry After Triple Cannes Win

A Cabin, a Couple, and an Ancient Evil

Keeper stars Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk, Orphan Black) as Liz, a woman seeking solace in a remote cabin with her partner Malcolm, played by Rossif Sutherland. What begins as a romantic escape quickly spirals into a waking nightmare as an ancient, otherworldly force makes itself known.

Unlike The Monkey, which leaned into dark humor and Rube Goldberg-style death sequences, Keeper is said to be a more restrained, dread-driven experience in the tradition of The Wicker Man, Midsommar, and Robert Eggers’ The Witch. Oz Perkins’ mastery of slow-building tension and creeping unease appears to be on full display.

Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper

Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper

Tatiana Maslany’s Transformative Performance

During a post-screening discussion, Tatiana Maslany revealed that Oz Perkins’ Keeper was filmed before The Monkey, during what she called a “quick, low-budget shoot in Canada.”

“We shot this one very cheap and cheerfully,” she said. “Oz likes the oddness of performers like Shelley Duvall in The Shining or Gena Rowlands in Opening Night. He gives you the freedom to go there.”

Tatiana Maslany’s collaboration with Perkins seems to have been creatively rich — so much so that she confirmed they will reunite for his next project, The Young People.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NEON (@neonrated)

One standout feature of Keeper is its reliance on practical effects. “A lot of Keeper we did with practical,” Maslany revealed. The result, according to attendees, is a series of terrifying visuals that feel disturbingly real. The film reportedly features a creature design so shocking that audience members gasped aloud during the preview.

With Neon backing the release, Keeper is positioned to be one of 2025’s most talked-about horror films. Between Maslany’s fearless performance, Perkins’ eerie vision, and a blend of psychological and supernatural terror, Keeper could become a defining entry in the folk-horror canon.

Fans of The Witch, Hereditary, and The Wailing — brace yourselves. Oz Perkins’ Keeper may just be the next great horror masterpiece.

  • Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch
  • Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper
  • Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch
  • Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Horror

Illinois GOP Candidate Darren Bailey Suffers Tragic Family Loss in Montana Helicopter Crash

Illinois GOP Candidate Darren Bailey Suffers Tragic Family Loss in Montana Helicopter Crash
By October 23, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers “His Music Never Ends”

Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers: “His Music Never Ends”
By October 23, 2025
Adam Driver Reveals Disney Canceled His Kylo Ren Movie — ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’

Adam Driver Reveals Disney Canceled His Kylo Ren Movie — ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’
By October 23, 2025
Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch

Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch
By October 23, 2025
Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d ‘Jump’ at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases

Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d ‘Jump’ at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases
By October 23, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine

Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine
By October 23, 2025
Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization

Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization
By October 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Dutch Watchdog Warns Citizens Don’t Ask AI Chatbots for Voting Advice

Dutch Watchdog Warns Citizens: Don’t Ask AI Chatbots for Voting Advice
By October 23, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair

News

Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair
Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
To Top
Loading...