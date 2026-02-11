Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller

20th Century Studios is ramping up excitement for its upcoming horror-thriller Psycho Killer, unveiling a brand-new clip, TV spot, and striking posters as advance tickets officially go on sale. From the producers behind Barbarian and Weapons, the film promises a tense, cross-country pursuit that dives deep into the psychology of a sadistic serial killer.

Set for theatrical release on February 20, 2026, Psycho Killer is positioning itself as one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year.

A Gripping Serial Killer Story

According to the official synopsis, the story follows a Kansas highway patrol officer, played by Georgina Campbell, whose life is shattered by the brutal murder of her husband. Determined to bring justice, she embarks on a relentless hunt for the perpetrator.

As her investigation unfolds, she discovers that the man responsible—portrayed by James Preston Rogers—is no ordinary criminal. Instead, he is a deeply disturbed serial killer with a sinister agenda that grows more twisted with every revelation.

The newly released clip offers a chilling glimpse of the killer, ominously nicknamed the “Satanic Slasher,” seemingly stalking his next victim. The brief footage highlights the film’s unsettling tone and psychological intensity, hinting at a story that blends suspense, dread, and emotional stakes.

Strong Creative Team Behind the Film

The horror pedigree behind Psycho Killer is notable. The screenplay is written by Andrew Kevin Walker, known for penning dark crime thrillers such as Se7en and 8MM. Direction comes from Gavin Polone, bringing a grounded yet intense vision to the story.

The cast also features Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, adding depth and experience to the ensemble.

Produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan—with several industry veterans serving as executive producers—the project carries significant industry backing. Following the positive reception of recent genre releases from 20th Century Studios, expectations are high for another horror success.

Horror Momentum in 2026

The studio has already seen momentum in 2026 within the horror genre, and Psycho Killer appears to be its next major push. With marketing efforts now intensifying through new footage, promotional posters, and ticket sales, the studio is clearly aiming to capture early audience interest.

Horror films often thrive on word of mouth and early fan engagement, and advance ticket sales will offer an early indication of how strongly audiences are responding to this psychological thriller.

The combination of a revenge-driven narrative, a methodical serial killer, and a cross-country pursuit gives Psycho Killer the ingredients of a gripping cinematic experience. With its dark themes and psychological complexity, the film could resonate strongly with fans of crime thrillers and intense horror dramas alike.

As February 20 approaches, horror fans are watching closely to see if Psycho Killer becomes 2026’s breakout thriller.