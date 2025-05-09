Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025?

A swirling rumour has ignited buzz across the music and film worlds: could Timothée Chalamet, fresh off his acclaimed portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, be preparing for a secret performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival?

According to NME, the Dune and Call Me by Your Name star may take the stage under the radar on Saturday, June 28, with the Dylan tribute band Not Completely Unknown. The speculated performance is expected to happen on Glastonbury’s more intimate Acoustic Stage, which holds only a few thousand attendees, starkly contrasting with the festival’s 200,000-capacity Pyramid Stage. While Glastonbury organisers or Chalamet’s team have made no official announcement, excitement is mounting over what could be one of the festival’s most surprising and exclusive sets.

The rumours come from Timothée Chalamet’s celebrated performance in A Complete Unknown, James Mangold’s biopic exploring Bob Dylan’s early 1960s rise to folk fame. Chalamet has received widespread critical acclaim for the role, earning multiple nominations — including a second Oscar nod — and taking home the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

In an interview with Coup de Main, Timothée Chalamet reflected on the challenges of portraying the enigmatic musician. “There are two versions of a Bob Dylan movie you could make,” he said. “A behavioural masterclass on a guy who didn’t make eye contact, and the mystery surrounding him. Or a greatest-hits compilation that ignores that his career wasn’t a straight trajectory.” Chalamet and Mangold, he explained, chose the former, more nuanced path — striving for a faithful portrayal without reducing Dylan’s mythic complexity.

That complexity also draws Timothée Chalamet to returning to Bob Dylan’s persona in the future. Asked whether he would consider playing the musician at later stages of his life, Chalamet was enthusiastic. “Every chapter is interesting,” he said. “This is almost the most fertile because it’s the beginning. But you can make a movie from almost any period of Bob’s life.”

He even entertained the idea of a film series tracking Bob Dylan across decades, returning “every 10 years” to portray a new era in the artist’s ever-evolving identity. “Yeah, that’d be an incredible opportunity,” Timothée Chalamet replied, indicating his deep fascination and personal connection to the role.

If the Glastonbury rumours prove true, it would mark a striking — and fitting — extension of Chalamet’s Dylan immersion. A secret set of Bob Dylan songs, delivered not from a film set but from a real festival stage, would blur the line between actor and icon, performance and persona. For Bob Dylan and Timothée Chalamet fans, it would be rare to witness a rising star channelling a living legend in one of music’s most storied settings.

Until then, speculation continues. But one thing is sure — if Chalamet takes the stage at Glastonbury, it will be anything but ordinary.