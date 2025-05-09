Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025?

Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025? A Complete Unknown James Mangold

Glastonbury Festival

Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025?

Sound Plunge
Published on

A swirling rumour has ignited buzz across the music and film worlds: could Timothée Chalamet, fresh off his acclaimed portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, be preparing for a secret performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival?

According to NME, the Dune and Call Me by Your Name star may take the stage under the radar on Saturday, June 28, with the Dylan tribute band Not Completely Unknown. The speculated performance is expected to happen on Glastonbury’s more intimate Acoustic Stage, which holds only a few thousand attendees, starkly contrasting with the festival’s 200,000-capacity Pyramid Stage. While Glastonbury organisers or Chalamet’s team have made no official announcement, excitement is mounting over what could be one of the festival’s most surprising and exclusive sets.

The rumours come from Timothée Chalamet’s celebrated performance in A Complete Unknown, James Mangold’s biopic exploring Bob Dylan’s early 1960s rise to folk fame. Chalamet has received widespread critical acclaim for the role, earning multiple nominations — including a second Oscar nod — and taking home the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

In an interview with Coup de Main, Timothée Chalamet reflected on the challenges of portraying the enigmatic musician. “There are two versions of a Bob Dylan movie you could make,” he said. “A behavioural masterclass on a guy who didn’t make eye contact, and the mystery surrounding him. Or a greatest-hits compilation that ignores that his career wasn’t a straight trajectory.” Chalamet and Mangold, he explained, chose the former, more nuanced path — striving for a faithful portrayal without reducing Dylan’s mythic complexity.

That complexity also draws Timothée Chalamet to returning to Bob Dylan’s persona in the future. Asked whether he would consider playing the musician at later stages of his life, Chalamet was enthusiastic. “Every chapter is interesting,” he said. “This is almost the most fertile because it’s the beginning. But you can make a movie from almost any period of Bob’s life.”

He even entertained the idea of a film series tracking Bob Dylan across decades, returning “every 10 years” to portray a new era in the artist’s ever-evolving identity. “Yeah, that’d be an incredible opportunity,” Timothée Chalamet replied, indicating his deep fascination and personal connection to the role.

If the Glastonbury rumours prove true, it would mark a striking — and fitting — extension of Chalamet’s Dylan immersion. A secret set of Bob Dylan songs, delivered not from a film set but from a real festival stage, would blur the line between actor and icon, performance and persona. For Bob Dylan and Timothée Chalamet fans, it would be rare to witness a rising star channelling a living legend in one of music’s most storied settings.

Until then, speculation continues. But one thing is sure — if Chalamet takes the stage at Glastonbury, it will be anything but ordinary.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
Red Bull Shake-Up? Reports Suggest Christian Horner Could Be Replaced by Former Alpine Boss Oliver Oakes McLaren Mercedes Max Verstappen

Red Bull Shake-Up? Reports Suggest Christian Horner Could Be Replaced by Former Alpine Boss
By May 10, 2025
India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge ideaForge, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Drone Warfare Drone Stocks

India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge
By May 9, 2025
Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025? A Complete Unknown James Mangold

Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025?
By May 10, 2025
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere A$AP Rocky Malcolm X and Inside Man

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere
By May 10, 2025
Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2

Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2
By May 9, 2025
Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge ideaForge, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Drone Warfare Drone Stocks

India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge
By May 9, 2025
The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!
By May 9, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!
By May 9, 2025
Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass
By May 9, 2025
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

News

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
To Top
Loading...