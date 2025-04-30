Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Barbra Streisand Announces Star-Studded Duet Album ‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two’

Barbra Streisand Announces Star-Studded Duet Album ‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two’

Album Drop

Barbra Streisand Announces Star-Studded Duet Album ‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two’

Sound Plunge
Published on

Legendary vocalist and eight-time Grammy Award winner Barbra Streisand is returning with her 37th studio album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, set for release on June 27. The new project is a sequel to her 2014 hit album Partners, and it promises to be another milestone in her illustrious career—this time featuring an extraordinary lineup of duet partners from multiple generations and genres.

An Iconic Lineup of Collaborators

The 11-track album will feature vocal collaborations with some of the most respected names in music, including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Sting, and Seal. Alongside these icons, Barbra Streisand will also team up with contemporary stars like Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw, Laufey, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande. This blend of old and new reflects Streisand’s unique ability to transcend eras while continually evolving her sound.

Barbra Streisand expressed her passion for collaborations in a heartfelt statement, saying,

“I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways … and make our time in the studio a joy.”

She added that working with a mix of “old friends, label mates, and new artists” made the process both creatively fulfilling and personally enjoyable.

First Single With Hozier Now Streaming

The album’s first single, a powerful rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” was released alongside the album announcement. It features a stirring duet with Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. The track, originally written by Ewan MacColl and popularised by Roberta Flack, is reimagined in this version with Barbra Streisand and Hozier trading verses with emotional intensity and respect for the song’s legacy.

Hozier described the experience as a dream come true.

“To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honour and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise. Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time… I hope this duet offers something of a gesture to Roberta Flack’s incredible legacy.”

Production Team and Creative Vision

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two is produced by seasoned talents Walter Afanasieff and Peter Asher, with Barbra Streisand herself and Jay Landers serving as executive producers. The team behind the album brings decades of experience and polish, ensuring that each duet highlights the distinct voices and chemistry of Streisand and her collaborators.

This upcoming release solidifies Barbra Streisand’s status as one of the most versatile and enduring figures in modern music. By partnering with both her peers and the new wave of vocal talent, she continues to bridge musical generations and offer fans timeless artistry.

With The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, Barbra Streisand not only celebrates her past but also honours the present and looks boldly toward the future.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Toronto’s Cherry Blossoms Near Peak Bloom: Where to See the City’s Most Stunning Spring Display

Toronto’s Cherry Blossoms Near Peak Bloom: Where to See the City’s Most Stunning Spring Display
By May 1, 2025
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
By May 1, 2025
Inside the Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Trial: Regret, Denial, and a Cast of Criminal Characters Inside the Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial: Regret, Denial, and a Cast of Criminal Characters Inside the Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial: Regret, Denial, and a Cast of Criminal Characters Gary Madar Yunice Abbas Marc Boyer Didier Dubreucq Kanye West

Inside the Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Trial: Regret, Denial, and a Cast of Criminal Characters
By April 30, 2025
Dexter Returns From the Dead in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ – Series to Premiere July 11 Michael C. Hall Clyde Phillips

Dexter Returns From the Dead in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ – Series to Premiere July 11
By April 30, 2025
Child Damages £42 Million Rothko Painting at Dutch Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

Child Damages £42 Million Rothko Painting at Dutch Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen
By April 30, 2025
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Unlocking the Birmingham, AL Real Estate Market: A Guide to Finding the Right Realtor Alabama

Unlocking the Birmingham, AL Real Estate Market: A Guide to Finding the Right Realtor
By April 30, 2025
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump administration Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet

Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique
By April 29, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
By April 28, 2025
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z

Hip Hop/ Rap

Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z
To Top
Loading...