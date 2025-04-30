Barbra Streisand Announces Star-Studded Duet Album ‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two’

Legendary vocalist and eight-time Grammy Award winner Barbra Streisand is returning with her 37th studio album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, set for release on June 27. The new project is a sequel to her 2014 hit album Partners, and it promises to be another milestone in her illustrious career—this time featuring an extraordinary lineup of duet partners from multiple generations and genres.

An Iconic Lineup of Collaborators

The 11-track album will feature vocal collaborations with some of the most respected names in music, including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Sting, and Seal. Alongside these icons, Barbra Streisand will also team up with contemporary stars like Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw, Laufey, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande. This blend of old and new reflects Streisand’s unique ability to transcend eras while continually evolving her sound.

Barbra Streisand expressed her passion for collaborations in a heartfelt statement, saying,

“I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways … and make our time in the studio a joy.”

She added that working with a mix of “old friends, label mates, and new artists” made the process both creatively fulfilling and personally enjoyable.

First Single With Hozier Now Streaming

The album’s first single, a powerful rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” was released alongside the album announcement. It features a stirring duet with Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. The track, originally written by Ewan MacColl and popularised by Roberta Flack, is reimagined in this version with Barbra Streisand and Hozier trading verses with emotional intensity and respect for the song’s legacy.

Hozier described the experience as a dream come true.

“To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honour and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise. Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time… I hope this duet offers something of a gesture to Roberta Flack’s incredible legacy.”

Production Team and Creative Vision

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two is produced by seasoned talents Walter Afanasieff and Peter Asher, with Barbra Streisand herself and Jay Landers serving as executive producers. The team behind the album brings decades of experience and polish, ensuring that each duet highlights the distinct voices and chemistry of Streisand and her collaborators.

This upcoming release solidifies Barbra Streisand’s status as one of the most versatile and enduring figures in modern music. By partnering with both her peers and the new wave of vocal talent, she continues to bridge musical generations and offer fans timeless artistry.

With The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, Barbra Streisand not only celebrates her past but also honours the present and looks boldly toward the future.