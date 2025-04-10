Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming sci-fi comedy-thriller Murderbot, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård. Based on the acclaimed The Murderbot Diaries book series by Martha Wells, the 10-episode series debuts globally on Friday, May 16, 2025, with the first two episodes followed by weekly releases every Friday through July 11.

A Rogue Android Like No Other

Murderbot centres on a self-aware security robot that has hacked its own governor module, allowing it to act with free will. Played by Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård, who also serves as executive producer, Murderbot is caught between fulfilling dangerous missions and its real passion—being left alone to binge futuristic soap operas and contemplate its existence.

While it outwardly follows orders, Murderbot is internally conflicted, both irritated and strangely fascinated by the emotional chaos of its human clients. The series blends biting humour, high-stakes sci-fi action, and a touch of existential dread, offering a unique spin on the genre.

Creative Powerhouse Behind the Series

The series comes from Academy Award-nominated duo Chris and Paul Weitz (About a Boy), who serve as writers, directors, and executive producers through their Depth of Field banner. Joining them are fellow executive producers Andrew Miano, David S. Goyer (Foundation, The Dark Knight Trilogy), and Keith Levine. Author Martha Wells is also on board as a consulting producer, ensuring the adaptation stays true to the spirit of her award-winning novels.

Murderbot – Stellar Cast

Alongside Skarsgård, the cast of Murderbot includes an impressive lineup of talent: Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing), David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad), Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride), Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs). Their performances promise to add depth and humanity to a story deeply concerned with what it means to be human—or not.

Apple TV+ Continues Genre Expansion

Since launching in 2019, Apple TV+ has rapidly built a reputation for high-quality original programming. The platform has racked up over 560 wins and 2,500 award nominations, with breakout hits like Ted Lasso, Severance, and CODA. Murderbot joins a growing list of ambitious projects that blend innovation with strong storytelling.

A Must-Watch This Summer

With its genre-bending tone, compelling lead, and philosophical questions tucked beneath the humour, Murderbot is shaping up to be one of Apple TV+’s most exciting new offerings. Whether you’re a sci-fi devotee or just love smart, character-driven storytelling, this rogue bot might just steal your heart—and your screen time.

Watch the Murderbot trailer and mark your calendars for May 16.