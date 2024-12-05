Bob Dylan Endorses ‘A Complete Unknown’ Biopic Starring Timothée Chalamet

Music legend Bob Dylan has endorsed the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, which will premiere on December 25. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dylan shared his thoughts about the film, which chronicles his early rise to fame and its lead actor, Timothée Chalamet.

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!),” Dylan wrote on December 4. “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

The film, directed by James Mangold, is based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric. The book recounts the transformative period in the early 1960s leading to Dylan’s controversial switch from acoustic to electric music at the Newport Folk Festival. Dylan encouraged fans to see the movie and read the book, calling it “a fantastic retelling of events.”

A Star-Studded Production

Timothée Chalamet, known for his versatility in films like Call Me by Your Name and Dune, portrays the young Dylan during his meteoric rise. Chalamet, who sings for the film, prepared extensively for the role, sifting through 12 hours of unreleased Dylan tracks provided by Dylan’s longtime manager and producer, Jeff Rosen. Filming earlier this year in New York captured the transformative energy of a 19-year-old Dylan arriving in the city with dreams and only a few dollars in his pocket.

The Bob Dylan biopic also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. Director James Mangold highlighted the story’s cultural significance, describing it as “an amazing time in American culture.” He emphasized the tension between Dylan’s initial embrace by the folk music community and his eventual transcendence of the genre, culminating in his revolutionary shift to electric music.

Bob Dylan’s Involvement

Dylan’s involvement in the project extended beyond a mere endorsement. Director Mangold revealed that the iconic musician provided feedback on the script, ensuring authenticity in the portrayal of one of the most pivotal eras of his life. Dylan’s approval of Chalamet’s performance is particularly noteworthy, as the musician has historically protected his image and legacy.

A Gift for Fans on Christmas Day

Fans eagerly awaiting A Complete Unknown can expect a vivid exploration of Dylan’s early years, capturing the ambition, controversy, and creativity that propelled him to global fame. The movie is set to offer not only a compelling narrative but also an evocative glimpse into the cultural zeitgeist of 1960s America.

Dylan’s endorsement has only heightened anticipation for the film, which promises to be a must-see for music lovers and cinema enthusiasts alike. With Timothée Chalamet’s transformative performance and Dylan’s stamp of approval, A Complete Unknown stands poised to become a defining cinematic tribute to one of music’s most enduring icons.