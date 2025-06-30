Olivia Rodrigo Closes Glastonbury 2025 With Robert Smith Cameo, Political Tensions, and a Love Song for Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo brought Glastonbury 2025 to a stunning close Sunday night, lighting up the Pyramid Stage with a set packed with anthems, surprises, and political undertones that capped one of the most controversial years in the festival’s history. The 21-year-old pop superstar stunned fans when she invited Robert Smith, frontman of legendary British band The Cure, to join her for a duet, solidifying her status not just as Gen Z’s biggest star but also as a true student of rock royalty.

Fans erupted as Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith delivered soulful renditions of “Friday I’m in Love” and “Just Like Heaven,” uniting generations of festivalgoers in a rare musical moment. “He’s the greatest songwriter to come out of England,” Rodrigo gushed, visibly emotional.







“So American” and So In Love: Rodrigo’s Romantic Shoutout to British Beau Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo also melted hearts by dedicating “so american” to her boyfriend, British actor Louis Partridge, who watched adoringly from the wings. “I love English boys,” she declared, grinning. “I wrote this song while falling in love with one. It’s all our silly inside jokes and cultural quirks wrapped into one.”

In a festival often defined by spectacle, this sweet, personal moment felt refreshingly intimate, especially from an artist whose most powerful songs often emerge from heartbreak.

Glastonbury’s 2025 Edition: Love, Music — and Controversy

But Olivia Rodrigo’s glowing finale was just one part of a festival steeped in political turmoil. Glastonbury organizers spent much of the weekend responding to backlash after punk duo Bob Vylan chanted “death to the IDF” during their set, prompting condemnation from both the festival and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Meanwhile, Irish rappers Kneecap used their stage time to openly criticize the U.K. and U.S. governments and express solidarity with Palestine. Their set followed the BBC’s decision not to broadcast their performance live, citing concerns over impartiality.

Still, Glastonbury remained a platform for artists to speak out — Nadine Shah, Paloma Faith, Joy Crookes, and CMAT all took public stands in support of Palestine, waving flags or performing in front of Gaza imagery. “I just don’t like seeing people being killed,” Shah told the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1)

A Stage for Protest and Pop

While the weekend’s politics drew both criticism and praise, Rodrigo’s set reminded attendees why Glastonbury remains the crown jewel of global music festivals. Her seamless blend of Sour angst, Guts rebellion, and raw emotion proved she’s not just a chart-topper — she’s a generational voice.

As fireworks lit the Somerset sky and Smith’s voice echoed across Worthy Farm, one truth became clear: pop and protest aren’t mutually exclusive. At Glastonbury 2025, they coexisted in glorious, gritty harmony.