Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bob Vylan Dropped From Festivals After Glastonbury Chant Sparks International Backlash

Bob Vylan Dropped From Festivals After Glastonbury Chant Sparks International Backlash Palestine Gaza US Visa Europe Tour Cancel

Glastonbury Festival

Bob Vylan Dropped From Festivals After Glastonbury Chant Sparks International Backlash

Sound Plunge
Published on

British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan is facing sweeping consequences after a politically charged performance at Glastonbury Festival 2025, where the group led the crowd in chants including “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF.” In the days since, the fallout has been swift and global, resulting in festival cancellations, the revocation of U.S. visas, and public condemnation from officials and the media alike.

Bob Vylan’s free Palestine chants at Glastonbury have led to the rap duo being removed from England’s Radar Festival and France’s Kave Fest, with both organizers citing concerns linked to the duo’s post-Glastonbury controversy and the band’s split from United Talent Agency. France’s Kave Fest noted pressure from local authorities in Gisors, stating: “This is forcing us to cancel Bob Vylan’s appearance… We support freedom of expression, but we oppose all acts of war and hatred.”



Apart from the tour cancelation, the backlash extends beyond Europe. The U.S. State Department revoked Bob Vylan’s visas, effectively canceling their upcoming North American tour. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau declared on X: “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome in our country.”

Kneecap Responds to Coachella Backlash: “Stopping the Genocide Is More Important”

The BBC also issued an apology for broadcasting the group’s Glastonbury set. The broadcaster condemned the chant as “antisemitic,” stating: “The sentiments expressed were utterly unacceptable.”

Glastonbury Festival Faces Outrage After Bob Vylan’s Anti-IDF Chant Sparks Police Investigation

In response, Bob Vylan took to social media with a statement aiming to clarify their message: “We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs, or any group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine—a machine that has destroyed much of Gaza.”

They added, “We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction. The more they talk about Bob Vylan, the less they talk about ending the violence.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bob Vylan (@bobbyvylan)

The performance has become a lightning rod in the broader debate over artistic freedom vs. political accountability. The chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free” has long divided opinion, regarded by many as a call for justice for Palestinians, and by others as a call to eliminate Israel.

The controversy has led to a police investigation in the U.K., as well as bans from other events, most notably as an opener for Gogol Bordello in Germany.

Despite the mounting pressure, Bob Vylan remains defiant. “We will be fine,” they wrote. “The people of Palestine are hurting.”

As music and activism collide, Bob Vylan’s case is becoming a flashpoint for questions about freedom of expression, pro-Palestine advocacy, and the boundaries of acceptable protest in public performance spaces. Whether viewed as courageous dissidents or reckless provocateurs, the duo’s message has undeniably disrupted the festival scene—and made them one of the most talked-about acts of the year.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

383 Embalmed Bodies Found Piled in Mexican Crematorium Near U.S. Border in Ciudad Juarez Horror US Mexico Border

383 Embalmed Bodies Found Piled in Mexican Crematorium Near U.S. Border in Ciudad Juarez Horror
By July 3, 2025
Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old Sean Penn Call Her Daddy

Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old
By July 3, 2025
Paul McCartney Watches Inhaler at Glastonbury as Elijah Hewson Dedicates Song to Palestine Bono Son Glastonbury Palestine

Paul McCartney Watches Inhaler at Glastonbury as Elijah Hewson Dedicates Song to Palestine
By July 3, 2025
Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old Sean Penn Call Her Daddy

Charlize Theron, 49, Opens Up About ‘F–king Amazing’ Hookup With 26-Year-Old
By July 3, 2025
Paul McCartney Watches Inhaler at Glastonbury as Elijah Hewson Dedicates Song to Palestine Bono Son Glastonbury Palestine

Paul McCartney Watches Inhaler at Glastonbury as Elijah Hewson Dedicates Song to Palestine
By July 3, 2025
Bob Vylan Dropped From Festivals After Glastonbury Chant Sparks International Backlash Palestine Gaza US Visa Europe Tour Cancel

Bob Vylan Dropped From Festivals After Glastonbury Chant Sparks International Backlash
By July 3, 2025
7UP® Reinvents Refreshment with AI-Powered Sonic Identity That You Can Feel BrandMusiq MOGO® (musical logo)

7UP® Reinvents Refreshment with AI-Powered Sonic Identity That You Can Feel
By July 3, 2025
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Leads $694M AI Defense Drone Investment—Doubling Down on Controversial Military Tech Helsing

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Leads $694M AI Defense Drone Investment—Doubling Down on Controversial Military Tech
By July 3, 2025
Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts AI Job Automation Impact Xbox Gaming

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts
By July 2, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics bitget anti scam game crypto fraud phishing

Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics
By July 3, 2025
Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts AI Job Automation Impact Xbox Gaming

Microsoft Lays Off 9,000 Workers Amid AI Expansion and Restructuring Efforts
By July 2, 2025
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
By July 2, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
To Top
Loading...