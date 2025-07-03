Bob Vylan Dropped From Festivals After Glastonbury Chant Sparks International Backlash

British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan is facing sweeping consequences after a politically charged performance at Glastonbury Festival 2025, where the group led the crowd in chants including “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF.” In the days since, the fallout has been swift and global, resulting in festival cancellations, the revocation of U.S. visas, and public condemnation from officials and the media alike.

Bob Vylan’s free Palestine chants at Glastonbury have led to the rap duo being removed from England’s Radar Festival and France’s Kave Fest, with both organizers citing concerns linked to the duo’s post-Glastonbury controversy and the band’s split from United Talent Agency. France’s Kave Fest noted pressure from local authorities in Gisors, stating: “This is forcing us to cancel Bob Vylan’s appearance… We support freedom of expression, but we oppose all acts of war and hatred.”







Apart from the tour cancelation, the backlash extends beyond Europe. The U.S. State Department revoked Bob Vylan’s visas, effectively canceling their upcoming North American tour. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau declared on X: “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome in our country.”

The BBC also issued an apology for broadcasting the group’s Glastonbury set. The broadcaster condemned the chant as “antisemitic,” stating: “The sentiments expressed were utterly unacceptable.”

In response, Bob Vylan took to social media with a statement aiming to clarify their message: “We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs, or any group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine—a machine that has destroyed much of Gaza.”

They added, “We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction. The more they talk about Bob Vylan, the less they talk about ending the violence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Vylan (@bobbyvylan)

The performance has become a lightning rod in the broader debate over artistic freedom vs. political accountability. The chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free” has long divided opinion, regarded by many as a call for justice for Palestinians, and by others as a call to eliminate Israel.

The controversy has led to a police investigation in the U.K., as well as bans from other events, most notably as an opener for Gogol Bordello in Germany.

Despite the mounting pressure, Bob Vylan remains defiant. “We will be fine,” they wrote. “The people of Palestine are hurting.”

As music and activism collide, Bob Vylan’s case is becoming a flashpoint for questions about freedom of expression, pro-Palestine advocacy, and the boundaries of acceptable protest in public performance spaces. Whether viewed as courageous dissidents or reckless provocateurs, the duo’s message has undeniably disrupted the festival scene—and made them one of the most talked-about acts of the year.