Peter Cat Recording Co, a trailblazing Indian band, has announced their “Good Luck Beta ’24” tour to celebrate their third album, BETA. Starting in August 2024, the 77-concert tour will span North America, Europe, the UK, and India. The India leg, organized by Paytm Insider, Pagal Haina, and WMS Entertainment, will begin in December 2024.

BETA, described by Peter Cat Recording Co as a collection of future tales from the past, was whimsically named by drummer Karan Singh’s six-month-old son. Known for blending genres like psychedelic, jazz, and alt-rock, the Delhi-formed band comprises Suryakant Sawhney (vocals, guitars), Karan Singh (drums), Dhruv Bhola (bass, samples), Rohit Gupta (keys, trumpet), and Kartik Sundareshan (guitars, trumpet).









The India tour includes performances in Pune (Dec 14), Goa (Dec 15), Mumbai (Dec 20), Delhi NCR (Dec 22), Bengaluru (Dec 28), and Kolkata (Dec 29). Tickets are available on Paytm and Paytm Insider.

Varun Khare, COO of Paytm Insider, praised the band as leaders in the Indian alt-music scene, celebrating their global tour as a milestone for India’s indie culture. The tour promises fans an immersive experience with tracks from BETA, known for its unique blend of indie, alternative pop, and psychedelic sounds.

Peter Cat Recording Co.’s BETA follows their acclaimed album, Bismillah, continuing their journey of musical exploration. The first single from BETA, “People Never Change,” features Bhangra beats and Suryakant Sawhney’s distinct vocals, marking another evolution in their sound.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Paytm Insider.