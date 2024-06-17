On Monday, June 17, 2024, Muslims across India united in joy and devotion to celebrate Eid-al-Adha, a significant Islamic festival that honours the spirit of sacrifice and the enduring faith in God. The celebration, also known as Bakrid, is marked by prayers, community gatherings, and acts of charity, encapsulating the essence of mutual love and selflessness.

In the heart of Delhi, the iconic Jama Masjid witnessed a sea of worshippers offering their namaz, a testament to the city’s rich cultural tapestry. The scene was mirrored at Mumbai’s Mahim’s Makhdoom Ali Mahimi mosque, where thousands gathered to observe the holy occasion. The Meena Bazaar area near Jama Masjid transformed into a bustling marketplace, with the ‘Bakra Mela’ drawing crowds eager to purchase sacrificial goats, priced from ₹25,000 and above. Trucks loaded with goats arrived daily, underscoring the vibrancy of Eid.









Messages of Unity and Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend his greetings, emphasizing the festival’s role in fostering societal harmony. In a heartfelt post on X, he shared, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy.”

In Kerala, both Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the festival’s profound message. Governor Khan remarked on the spirit of sacrifice and unity, while CM Vijayan called for an egalitarian society built on mutual love and selflessness. Their sentiments were echoed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami, who also extended their warm wishes to the Islamic community.

Celebrity Greetings

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, while not appearing on his balcony to greet fans as is customary, shared a serene photo on Instagram with a message of peace and goodwill: “Wishing ev1 Eid Mubarak!” His gesture was a reminder of the festival’s ability to connect people across different spheres of life.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and shared an animated Eid picture, writing, “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak. On EidULAdha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the Almighty. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!”

Sidharth Malhotra shared a simple yet heartfelt picture that read, “Eid Al-Adha Mubarak.”

Anil Kapoor posted an illustration of Eid on social media, captioning it, “Couldn’t have found a more beautiful manifestation of the spirit of Eid..#EidMubarak.”

Regional Celebrations and Security Measures

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, the prices of sacrificial goats varied significantly, ranging from ₹50,000 to an astounding ₹7.5 lakh, reflecting the festival’s economic vibrancy. Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s goat markets were alive with eager buyers preparing for the celebrations.

In Uttar Pradesh, security was a top priority, with state police conducting foot patrols and enforcing restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Noida and Greater Noida. The Hyderabad Police also ramped up security and urged citizens to adhere to government guidelines, ensuring a peaceful celebration.

The Significance of Eid-al-Adha

Eid-al-Adha, also known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and commemorates Prophet Abraham’s unwavering willingness to sacrifice his son for God, symbolizing faith and obedience.