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Rick Ross Signals Support for Drake Amid Ongoing Feud: “I Don’t Want to See You Lose”

Rick Ross Signals Support for Drake Amid Ongoing Feud “I Don’t Want to See You Lose” French Montana Verzuz

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross Signals Support for Drake Amid Ongoing Feud: “I Don’t Want to See You Lose”

Sound Plunge

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Rapper Rick Ross is signaling that his long-running tension with Drake may not be as hostile as fans once believed. During a recent appearance on Apple Music’s Rap Life Review, Ross shared supportive comments about the Toronto superstar while reflecting on their complicated relationship.

The Miami rapper addressed the situation following his recent VERZUZ-style event alongside French Montana, where fans noticed he intentionally avoided playing Drake’s vocals during one of their biggest collaborations.

Despite that move, Rick Ross insisted he still wants Drake to succeed.

“No Real One Wants to See You Lose”

Speaking candidly during the interview, Ross explained that his decision was not rooted in hatred but in personal principles.

“Drake, if you listening, shine,” Ross said. “I don’t want to see you lose. No real one wants to see you lose. That’s not what this culture is about.”

The comments quickly sparked conversation online, with many fans interpreting them as a possible sign that tensions between the two artists may eventually cool down.

Rick Ross emphasized that the rap industry should celebrate success rather than tear artists down, adding that genuine respect still exists despite disagreements.

 

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Why Ross Removed Drake’s Vocals

During the VERZUZ event, Rick Ross performed the hit song “Aston Martin Music” but notably removed Drake’s vocal portions from the track. Instead, he encouraged the audience to sing those sections themselves.

The moment quickly went viral across social media, with fans debating whether the move was a playful jab or another escalation in the ongoing feud.

Rick Ross later clarified that the decision was intentional but not meant to completely dismiss Drake’s contributions. He also stressed that French Montana has no personal issues with the Canadian rapper.

According to Rick Ross, the situation is “deeper than rap,” hinting at unresolved personal tensions behind the scenes.

Rick Ross Reflects on Drake’s Rise

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross reminisced about meeting Drake early in his career before the rapper became one of music’s biggest global stars.

Rick Ross credited French Montana with introducing him to Drake years ago, long before the artist achieved diamond-certified success and chart dominance.

While the conversation took a lighter tone at times, including Ross joking about Drake’s appearance during their first meeting, the overall message suggested there is still a level of admiration between the former collaborators.

Can the Feud Finally End?

Although Rick Ross recently questioned whether Drake could fully repair damaged relationships, his latest comments appear far more diplomatic than previous statements.

The two artists were once frequent collaborators responsible for several major hip-hop hits, including “Aston Martin Music” and “Stay Schemin.” Their partnership helped define a major era in rap throughout the 2010s.

Now, fans are wondering whether Ross’ public support could pave the way for a future reconciliation.

For the moment, Ross says he still respects the music they created together and has no intention of erasing their history.

  • Rick Ross Signals Support for Drake Amid Ongoing Feud “I Don’t Want to See You Lose” French Montana Verzuz
  • Rick Ross Signals Support for Drake Amid Ongoing Feud “I Don’t Want to See You Lose” French Montana Verzuz

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