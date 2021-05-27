A two-year Kashe Quest from Los Angeles has become the youngest member of America Mensa, a group of highly intelligent people who have scored in the top 2% of the general population on a standardized intelligence test.









Kashe’s mother Sukhjit Athwal told KTTV her daughter is able to count to 100. She said Kashe also knows more than 50 signs in sign language, an impressive feat. “We started to notice her memory was really great. She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning. At about 17, 18 months she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colours and shapes.”

Trevor Mitchell, executive director of American Mensa, said they are proud to have Kashe and to be able to help her and her parents with the unique challenges that gifted youth encounter. The American Mensa has more than 50,000 members, ranging from ages 2 to 102. The group includes a range of people such as engineers, homemakers, teachers, actors and students.

Kashe is learning Spanish to add to her many milestones. She can also point out all the 50 American states by their shape and location. Athwal claims her toddler’s IQ is 146, which is far above the average American IQ of about 98.

But Kashe is a typical child in so many ways. “At the end of the day, she’s in that toddler stage,” Athwal said. “She very much is still a normal 2-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and its different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she’s able to understand just a little bit more.”

Athwal says she thinks one of the biggest things with her and her toddler is making sure that she has a childhood. “We don’t force anything on her,” she said. “We are kind of going at her pace and we want to make sure that she is youthful for as long as she can be.”