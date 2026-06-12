FIFA World Cup
Economist With Perfect World Cup Record Predicts Netherlands Will Win FIFA World Cup 2026
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds across North America, one prediction is attracting global attention. Economist Joachim Klement, whose forecasting model has accurately predicted the last three World Cup champions, believes the Netherlands will lift football’s biggest trophy this summer.
Joachim Klement, a German economist and strategist at investment bank Panmure Liberum, has built a reputation as an unlikely World Cup forecasting expert after correctly predicting Germany’s 2014 triumph, France’s 2018 victory, and Argentina’s title-winning campaign in Qatar in 2022.
While fans and analysts continue debating tournament favorites, Klement’s data-driven model has become one of the most closely watched forecasts ahead of the competition.
How the World Cup Prediction Model Works
Unlike traditional football pundits who rely on form and squad strength, Joachim Klement’s model combines a range of economic, demographic, and sporting indicators.
The formula incorporates factors such as population size, national wealth, FIFA rankings, host-nation advantages, and climate conditions. The model also includes an element of randomness to account for football’s unpredictable nature.
According to Klement, approximately half of a team’s success can be linked to measurable factors, while the remaining portion comes down to luck, momentum, and key moments during matches.
“Football is still highly unpredictable,” Joachim Klement has repeatedly emphasized, noting that referee decisions, injuries, and individual performances can alter any forecast.
Netherlands Favored to End Long Wait
The Netherlands, runners-up in 1974, 1978, and 2010, have never won a World Cup despite producing some of football’s greatest talents.
Joachim Klement’s model predicts the Dutch will finally break that curse in 2026.
The forecast places the Netherlands ahead of other favorites such as Spain, England, Portugal, and France. According to the projection, England is expected to reach the semifinals before being eliminated by Portugal, while the Dutch ultimately emerge as champions.
If the prediction proves correct, it would mark the fourth consecutive World Cup winner accurately forecast by Klement’s system.
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Surprise Predictions and Tournament Upsets
The model also forecasts several unexpected results throughout the tournament.
Among the most notable predictions is Japan defeating Brazil in the knockout rounds, while South Korea is projected to eliminate Scotland.
Australia is given a strong chance of advancing from the group stage before eventually falling to Belgium in the Round of 16.
Such projections highlight the role of probability in tournament football, where even powerhouse nations can be vulnerable to emerging teams.
World Cup Impact Beyond Football
Joachim Klement’s research extends beyond the pitch. His studies suggest that World Cup performances can influence financial markets.
Historical data indicate that stock markets in countries whose teams lose knockout matches often experience short-term declines, while victories can boost investor confidence and risk appetite.
He also points to research showing U.S. markets have historically underperformed during World Cup tournaments as investors become distracted by the action on the field.
A Forecast Meant to Challenge Forecasting
Ironically, Klement created the model to demonstrate the limitations of economic forecasting rather than to become a football prediction guru.
What began as an “exercise in humility” has evolved into one of the most talked-about World Cup forecasting tools.
Whether the Netherlands can fulfill the prediction remains to be seen, but as the tournament progresses, football fans around the world will be watching closely to see if Klement’s remarkable winning streak continues.