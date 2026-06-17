FIFA World Cup
Cape Verde Hero Vozinha Becomes World Cup Sensation After Spain Masterclass
The goalkeeper also revealed an emotional detail after the match: his mother was unable to attend because of visa complications. U.S. officials later said they were working with Cape Verdean authorities to help resolve the issue before the team’s next game.
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has become one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after his stunning performance against Spain not only earned his nation a historic result but also turned him into a global social media phenomenon.
The 40-year-old shot-stopper helped Cape Verde secure a remarkable 0-0 draw against European champions Spain in the island nation’s first-ever World Cup match. Within hours, his Instagram following exploded from around 50,000 to millions, making him one of the tournament’s biggest viral stories.
Vozinha’s Heroics Shock Spain
Spain entered the match as overwhelming favorites, boasting one of the strongest squads in world football. But Cape Verde’s veteran goalkeeper repeatedly denied Spain’s star-studded attack with a series of crucial saves.
Vozinha, whose real name is Josimar Dias, delivered a man-of-the-match performance that frustrated the Spanish side for the entire 90 minutes.
The result sparked celebrations across Cape Verde, a nation of roughly half a million people and one of the smallest countries ever to qualify for the World Cup.
The veteran goalkeeper’s emotional reaction after the final whistle captured hearts worldwide, with many praising his perseverance and leadership.
Social Media Explosion Thanks to Brazilian Fans
A major factor behind Vozinha’s sudden rise to internet fame was Brazilian streaming platform CazéTV.
During the live broadcast, popular Brazilian streamer Casimiro Miguel urged viewers to follow the goalkeeper on Instagram after witnessing his incredible saves.
Instead of asking for channel subscriptions, the broadcaster encouraged fans to “show him some love” for his historic performance.
The campaign worked instantly.
Vozinha’s follower count surged into the millions in less than 24 hours, briefly surpassing the social media numbers of several global sports stars.
Speaking after the game, the goalkeeper expressed disbelief at the sudden attention. “Crazy, that’s crazy,” he said with a laugh after learning how many new followers he had gained.
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A Late Bloomer Living the Dream
Vozinha’s story is especially inspiring because he only began his professional football career at age 25. Now 40, he is among the oldest players competing at the World Cup.
His remarkable journey from late starter to World Cup hero has resonated with fans around the globe.
The goalkeeper also revealed an emotional detail after the match: his mother was unable to attend because of visa complications. U.S. officials later said they were working with Cape Verdean authorities to help resolve the issue before the team’s next game.
The situation drew international attention, with several political figures calling for efforts to ensure she can witness her son’s historic achievement in person.
FIFA’s Digital Era Creates New Stars
Vozinha’s rapid rise reflects how social media is reshaping modern football. FIFA has increasingly partnered with digital platforms such as YouTube and TikTok to reach younger audiences during the 2026 World Cup.
His story follows similar viral moments during the tournament, proving that unforgettable performances on football’s biggest stage can instantly create global stars.
For Cape Verde, the draw against Spain was historic. For Vozinha, it may have changed his life forever.