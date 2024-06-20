Delhi Heatwave unliveable, AC Failures, Boiling Tap Water, power cuts

As one of the hottest summers on record ravages Delhi-NCR, residents are facing a slew of unprecedented challenges. The severe Delhi heatwave sweeping across north India has not only claimed lives but also rendered daily life in the national capital almost unliveable. With air conditioners failing, tap water boiling and frequent power cuts, Delhi-NCR people are struggling to cope with the extreme conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that temperatures in Delhi have soared to an unbearable 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), rivalling those in the nearby desert state of Rajasthan. The minimum nighttime temperature recently reached 33.8 degrees Celsius, the highest for June in six years. This intense heat has led to a significant increase in power consumption, causing frequent outages and exacerbating the discomfort for residents.









“Delhi NCR is unliveable” has become a recurring and concerning refrain on social media. Users are voicing their frustrations about Delhi’s extreme weather conditions throughout the year—scorching summers, freezing winters, ever-present pollution, and water drainage issues during the monsoon season. One user on X (formerly Twitter) lamented, “Delhi-NCR folks, do you feel any respite from the heat even with the AC on during the day?”

Delhi- NCR folks do you feel any respite from the heat even with the AC on during the day? Especially 2nd floor and above? I’m on the third floor, direct sunlight and my room doesn’t cool even slightly during the day. New window AC has been just fixed by the landlord. — jungli billi 🍉 (@anemoneofseas) June 15, 2024

Delhi NCR has become really unlivable in the last few years. Pollution ( AQI > 400), winters too cold, summers too hot (45 is average these days),water logging in rainy months. People who can afford it might prefer moving out in the next few years if it stays the same. 💀🏙️ — Akash Mishra (@akash_mishra24) June 19, 2024

The situation is dire. The IMD has warned that Delhi heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over many parts of North India. Although a western disturbance is expected to bring some relief, the immediate future looks grim.

The human toll of the heatwave is severe. Across three major hospitals in the capital, 20 people have succumbed to heat-related illnesses, with over a dozen more on life support. The Union Health Minister, J.P. Nadda, has issued an advisory directing hospitals to prioritize treatment for Delhi heatwave victims. Hospitals have been instructed to maintain a record of heatstroke-related casualties and to stock up on essential supplies like ORS packs, IV fluids, and ice packs.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued guidelines to help residents protect themselves from the heat. These include avoiding outdoor activities during peak sun hours (noon to 3 PM), staying hydrated, and avoiding beverages that dehydrate the body, such as alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks. Instead, the DDMA recommends consuming ORS and homemade beverages like lassi, lemon water, and buttermilk. Residents are also advised to wear light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothing and to cover their heads and faces when outside. Frequent cold-water baths are also suggested to help cope with the heat.

The IMD had issued a red alert for North India but has since downgraded it to an orange alert, forecasting strong surface winds and thunderstorms in the region. Despite this, the oppressive heat has persisted, with temperatures remaining high even at night. In some parts of Delhi, temperatures reached 44 degrees Celsius as early as 7 AM, driven by dry, warm westerly winds from Rajasthan and southern Haryana.

The relentless heatwave has made everyday activities a challenge. With tap water remaining hot throughout the day and air conditioners struggling to provide relief, residents are finding it increasingly difficult to stay cool. The situation has prompted a sense of despair and urgency among Delhiites, who are calling for immediate and effective measures to mitigate the impact of the extreme heat.

As Delhi continues to swelter under the unforgiving sun, its residents’ resilience is being tested like never before. The combination of extreme heat, power cuts, and water shortages has made life in the capital almost unlivable. While the approaching western disturbance may offer temporary relief, the long-term challenge of adapting to such extreme weather conditions remains a daunting task for Delhi and its inhabitants.