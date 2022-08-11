EVO, an alternate protein start-up based in India and USA, has launched the world’s first ‘Plant-based Boiled Egg’- which can be grilled, fried or pickled just like a chicken egg. EVO’s mission is to disrupt the chicken egg by creating a truly better egg, made from plants, which functions and tastes like an egg without any of the downsides i.e., efficient resource use, cruelty, cholesterol and antibiotic abuse.

Founders Shraddha Bhansali and Kartik Dixit started EVO in October 2019 to create next-gen plant-based substitutes for animal products by leveraging the magic of indigenous Indian crops and cutting-edge technology. Their vision is to empower people to make better & conscious decisions without having to make any compromises.

“How do we eliminate animals from the food chain? By creating affordable & accessible alternative protein sources that provide all the benefits of their animal counterpart without any compromise,” Shraddha Bhansali, Co-Founder of EVO, said. “Our EVO Boiled Eggs are just that- delicious & nutritious eggs without any of the nasties (cholesterol, antibiotics, cruelty, inefficient land use) at the price of organic eggs. A win for the customer, for the chicken and the environment,” she added.

EVO eggs are packed with 100 per cent plant-based proteins which are easy to digest. The main ingredients in EVO’s boiled eggs are pea protein, rice protein and seaweed extract. Not only do EVO eggs look, feel, and taste like boiled chicken egg whites, but they also have a similar nutritional profile.

EVO’s Boiled Eggs have 8 grams of protein per 100 grams, with one portion having 0 mg of cholesterol. EVO is highly versatile and can be consumed directly, grated to add to your favourite dishes, marinated in seasoning, sauteed, deep-fried, used as a patty for your delicious dishes or cooked like a regular egg with the same texture and taste.

“We believe that food you crave should taste delicious and provide enough nutrition. This is why we have boarded the superior ingredients, plant cells, and processing systems to get the best quality product with appropriate shelf life. I am very glad to introduce our EVO Boiled Egg – or, like to call it, ‘the better egg”, Kartik Dixit, CEO & Co-founder of EVO, said.

EVO’s Boiled Eggs come in 2 flavour variants- Original & Peri-Peri & 2 shape variants- Cubes & Patties. It will launch in the USA at the end of the year. It is one of the only companies in the world which has reached price parity with multiple animal egg categories across geographies. Moreover, apart from being plant-based, EVO eggs are nut-free, dairy-free, gluten-free & GMO-free. There are no artificial colours, hydrogenated oils, or high fructose corn syrup.

The brand will launch all 4 Boiled Egg SKUs for customers in Mumbai through its website www.evofoods.in. EVO will start deliveries in Mumbai from August 2022. They will be launching Delhi followed by Bangalore and other Tier 1 & 2 cities in the coming months. EVO Foods has recently partnered with Ginkgo Bio works, a leading horizontal platform for cell programming, to develop animal-free egg proteins to create ingredients for the most realistic plant-based eggs. The brand has received PETA India’s most innovative company award for 2021.