Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Re Sustainability to recycle waste of Supertech Twin Towers

Re Sustainability to recycle demolition waste of Supertech Twin Towers

Environment

Re Sustainability to recycle waste of Supertech Twin Towers

Zeyad Masroor Khan
Published on

The demolition of the Supertech twin towers has left the city with obvious remnants that need to be treated on an urgent basis. Close to 30,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was generated within 10 seconds of the demolition event.  

Re Sustainability (formerly known as Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited), has been given the responsibility to deal with the Demolition waste generated to ensure efficient waste collection. The company will process 300 tonnes of waste daily at their state-of-art construction and demolition waste processing and recycling facility in Noida in three months.  

“Re Sustainability is happy to take up this crucial responsibility of recycling C&D waste and converting that into construction materials. We will execute and direct all our efforts to speed up the process and ensure sustainable resource recovery,” said Masood Mallick, CEO, Re Sustainability. “Coming to our partnerships with industries, we are looking forward to witnessing great infrastructure built with the recycled materials that are exclusively made by our Construction & Demolition plant at Noida,” he added.

Being an industry leader, Re Sustainability has pioneered several sustainable solutions across the country. All their products substitute sensitive natural resources. Re Sustainability Limited (RE) is one of Asia’s leading providers of comprehensive environment management services. It offers a whole gamut of environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories. RE has a growing global footprint, including over 85 operating locations spread across India, Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Tanzania and USA. 


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Healthcare startup Evelabs raises USD 200K from investors

Business

Healthcare startup Evelabs raises USD 200K from investors
Languify raises $180K in a Seed round led by Titan Capital

EdTech

Languify raises $180K in a seed round led by Titan Capital
MoU signed and exchanged by Prof . Chivukula V. Sastri on behalf of IIT Guwahati by its Chairman, Tech Board and Mr. Chalam C. S., Anil Kumar, Pavanraj

Startups

This Startup Founded by Senior Citizens Signs Memorandum With IIT Guwahati
To Top
Loading...