The demolition of the Supertech twin towers has left the city with obvious remnants that need to be treated on an urgent basis. Close to 30,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was generated within 10 seconds of the demolition event.

Re Sustainability (formerly known as Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited), has been given the responsibility to deal with the Demolition waste generated to ensure efficient waste collection. The company will process 300 tonnes of waste daily at their state-of-art construction and demolition waste processing and recycling facility in Noida in three months.

“Re Sustainability is happy to take up this crucial responsibility of recycling C&D waste and converting that into construction materials. We will execute and direct all our efforts to speed up the process and ensure sustainable resource recovery,” said Masood Mallick, CEO, Re Sustainability. “Coming to our partnerships with industries, we are looking forward to witnessing great infrastructure built with the recycled materials that are exclusively made by our Construction & Demolition plant at Noida,” he added.

Being an industry leader, Re Sustainability has pioneered several sustainable solutions across the country. All their products substitute sensitive natural resources. Re Sustainability Limited (RE) is one of Asia’s leading providers of comprehensive environment management services. It offers a whole gamut of environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories. RE has a growing global footprint, including over 85 operating locations spread across India, Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Tanzania and USA.