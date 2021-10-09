India and UK have agreed on a Forward Action Plan on Power and Clean Transport, Renewables, Green Finance and Clean Energy Research as part of the roadmap 2030. This was part of the third India-UK Energy for Growth Partnership – Ministerial Energy Dialogue ahead of the COP-26 which commences from 31 October.









India’s power ministry, in a statement, said they deliberated and agreed on a Forward Action Plan on Power and Clean Transport, Renewables, Green Finance and Clean Energy Research as part of the roadmap 2030, covering a range of topics including smart grids, energy storage, green hydrogen, charging infrastructure, battery storage, and need of mobilizing investments in renewable energy along with other proposals under multilateral collaboration.

The dialogue concluded with both sides underlining the importance of international cooperation in securing affordable and sustainable energy for the world while setting in motion, concrete action plans for driving the clean energy transition in Power Sector.

“Union Minister for Power and NRE specifically detailed ambitious targets in areas such as green hydrogen, storage, offshore wind and electricity market. He further hoped that the One Sun One World One Grid initiative launched by Prime Minister could act as a promising alternative to support the RE integration in the grid,” the statement said. “Energy transition was a major area of discussion in the dialogue and the energy ministers spoke in detail on the ongoing energy transition activities in their respective countries with focus on renewables, including solar, offshore wind, storage, EVs, alternative fuels, etc.”

The 3rd India-UK Energy for Growth Partnership – Ministerial Energy Dialogue was co-chaired by Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh and Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) from the United Kingdom.

The UK had earlier announced a $1.2 billion package for public and private investment in green and renewable energy projects and expressed willingness for collaborating with India on green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyser powered by electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar can be a game changer for India, which imports 85% of its oil and 53% of gas demand.