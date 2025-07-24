Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices

Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In the lead-up to National Cheesecake Day, Sweet Truth’s tongue-in-cheek “Dessertologist” tackles what it describes as a nationwide dessert emergency — millions of Indians who’ve never tried a proper slice of cheesecake. The campaign cleverly diagnoses common symptoms such as mood swings, sugar cravings, and the late-night munchies as signs of a severe cheesecake shortage. The solution? A delicious “treatment plan” that involves indulging in Sweet Truth’s signature cheesecakes, one slice at a time. Each order now comes with a playful prescription envelope and a 10-day cheesecake therapy plan, designed to deliver joy in every bite.

“We wanted to bring humor and accessibility to a dessert that’s often seen as exotic or out of reach,” said Nishant Kedia, Chief Marketing Officer at Rebel Foods. “Cheesecake has long been misunderstood in India. With this campaign, we hope to demystify it — and turn first-timers into loyal fans.”



To sweeten the diagnosis, cheesecake slices are being offered at just ₹99, including popular classics like New York, Mango, Blueberry, and Biscoff. For those wanting an extra dose of indulgence, new premium “booster dose” flavors — Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Tiramisu — are available for ₹129.

The campaign, which is now live across Swiggy, Zomato, and EatSure, reaches dessert lovers in over 354 cities across India, making it one of Sweet Truth’s largest and most flavorful national rollouts to date.

Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign 

Sweet Truth operates under Rebel Foods, the cloud kitchen company and the tech-driven force behind popular brands like Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Oven Story Pizza. Known for crafting high-quality, indulgent Western desserts, Sweet Truth has steadily built a reputation among sweet-toothed Indians who crave comfort and creativity in a box.

With over 330 locations nationwide, Sweet Truth’s quirky “Dessertologist” campaign is more than just marketing — it’s how modern brands can blend humour, digital reach, and irresistible food to connect with audiences in fresh, memorable ways.

Whether you’re a cheesecake rookie or a seasoned sweet tooth, Sweet Truth’s National Cheesecake Day campaign is your cue to indulge — one delicious ₹99 dose at a time.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Zydus Receives Tentative USFDA Approval for Ibrutinib Tablets in Multiple Strengths, Targeting $2.1 Billion Market Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Cancer Imbruvica

Zydus Receives Tentative USFDA Approval for Ibrutinib Tablets in Multiple Strengths, Targeting $2.1 Billion Market
By July 24, 2025
Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry’s Death, Faces 40 Years for Illicit Ketamine Supply Dr. Salvador Plasencia Mark Chavez

Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry’s Death, Faces 40 Years for Illicit Ketamine Supply
By July 24, 2025
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London Kiss

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London
By July 24, 2025
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London Kiss

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share a Moment at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere in London
By July 24, 2025
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Luxurious Yacht Getaway in Menorca

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Luxurious Yacht Getaway in Menorca
By July 23, 2025
Bruce Willis Health Update: Family Speaks Out with Emotional Tributes Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis Health Update: Family Speaks Out with Emotional Tributes Amid Dementia Battle
By July 22, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
By July 24, 2025
Zydus Receives Tentative USFDA Approval for Ibrutinib Tablets in Multiple Strengths, Targeting $2.1 Billion Market Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Cancer Imbruvica

Zydus Receives Tentative USFDA Approval for Ibrutinib Tablets in Multiple Strengths, Targeting $2.1 Billion Market
By July 24, 2025
New Mega Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — Including Mega Dragonite Game Freak Nintendo

New Mega Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — Including Mega Dragonite
By July 23, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
New Mega Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — Including Mega Dragonite Game Freak Nintendo

New Mega Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — Including Mega Dragonite
By July 23, 2025
Avalanche and Team1 Launch $100K Grant Fund to Accelerate India’s Web3 Ecosystem

Avalanche and Team1 Launch $100K Grant Fund to Accelerate India’s Web3 Ecosystem
By July 22, 2025
CDK India Named One of India’s Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces for 2025

CDK India Named One of India’s Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces for 2025
By July 21, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Artificial Intelligence

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
To Top
Loading...