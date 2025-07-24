Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices

In the lead-up to National Cheesecake Day, Sweet Truth’s tongue-in-cheek “Dessertologist” tackles what it describes as a nationwide dessert emergency — millions of Indians who’ve never tried a proper slice of cheesecake. The campaign cleverly diagnoses common symptoms such as mood swings, sugar cravings, and the late-night munchies as signs of a severe cheesecake shortage. The solution? A delicious “treatment plan” that involves indulging in Sweet Truth’s signature cheesecakes, one slice at a time. Each order now comes with a playful prescription envelope and a 10-day cheesecake therapy plan, designed to deliver joy in every bite.

“We wanted to bring humor and accessibility to a dessert that’s often seen as exotic or out of reach,” said Nishant Kedia, Chief Marketing Officer at Rebel Foods. “Cheesecake has long been misunderstood in India. With this campaign, we hope to demystify it — and turn first-timers into loyal fans.”







To sweeten the diagnosis, cheesecake slices are being offered at just ₹99, including popular classics like New York, Mango, Blueberry, and Biscoff. For those wanting an extra dose of indulgence, new premium “booster dose” flavors — Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Tiramisu — are available for ₹129.

The campaign, which is now live across Swiggy, Zomato, and EatSure, reaches dessert lovers in over 354 cities across India, making it one of Sweet Truth’s largest and most flavorful national rollouts to date.

Sweet Truth operates under Rebel Foods, the cloud kitchen company and the tech-driven force behind popular brands like Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Oven Story Pizza. Known for crafting high-quality, indulgent Western desserts, Sweet Truth has steadily built a reputation among sweet-toothed Indians who crave comfort and creativity in a box.

With over 330 locations nationwide, Sweet Truth’s quirky “Dessertologist” campaign is more than just marketing — it’s how modern brands can blend humour, digital reach, and irresistible food to connect with audiences in fresh, memorable ways.

Whether you’re a cheesecake rookie or a seasoned sweet tooth, Sweet Truth’s National Cheesecake Day campaign is your cue to indulge — one delicious ₹99 dose at a time.