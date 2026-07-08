Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry

Giannis Antetokounmpo offered a clear answer. “I believe in the beginning you say Kendrick, but these three albums that he released, if you listen to them, oh my goodness,” he said, referring to Drake’s recent music releases.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has reignited one of hip-hop’s biggest debates after publicly declaring that Drake came out on top in his widely discussed rivalry with Kendrick Lamar.

The former Milwaukee Bucks MVP made the comments during a recent livestream with internet personality N3on, where the pair mixed basketball banter with discussions about music and current pop culture.

From LeBron jokes to rap rivalry

The livestream initially focused on basketball, with N3on teasing Antetokounmpo over speculation surrounding LeBron James. The streamer jokingly claimed James had decided to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, briefly fooling the NBA star before revealing it was a prank.

The conversation then shifted toward music, with N3on asking Giannis Antetokounmpo for his opinion on the much-publicised feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Rather than avoiding the topic, Giannis Antetokounmpo offered a clear answer. “I believe in the beginning you say Kendrick, but these three albums that he released, if you listen to them, oh my goodness,” he said, referring to Drake’s recent music releases.

Although Giannis acknowledged that many listeners initially favoured Kendrick Lamar following the pair’s high-profile lyrical exchanges, he suggested Drake’s latest body of work had changed his perspective.

Drake’s latest releases fuel discussion

Antetokounmpo’s comments come shortly after Drake surprised fans by releasing multiple projects, including ICEMAN, alongside Habibti and Maid of Honour.

The unexpected releases generated widespread discussion across streaming platforms and social media, with fans debating whether the new music represented a creative resurgence for the Canadian rapper.

While critics and listeners remain divided over who “won” the rivalry, Giannis’ endorsement has added another high-profile voice to the conversation.

A debate that continues to divide fans

The Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud became one of the defining stories in contemporary hip-hop, producing a series of diss tracks that dominated music charts, streaming services, and online discussions.

Although Kendrick Lamar’s diss records received significant critical acclaim and commercial success, many Drake supporters argue that his overall catalogue, consistency and recent releases strengthen his standing in the rivalry.

Music analysts generally note that determining a winner remains subjective, with opinions often shaped by personal taste, lyrical preferences, and commercial performance.

Giannis himself appeared to recognise that his opinion would not be universally accepted, suggesting many others quietly share his view despite the broader public narrative.

Athletes increasingly shape music conversations

Antetokounmpo is among several elite athletes who regularly engage with music culture beyond the basketball court. NBA players have long maintained close relationships with hip-hop, with artists frequently appearing courtside while players openly discuss new releases, playlists, and collaborations.

Giannis’ remarks quickly spread across social media, prompting reactions from basketball fans and hip-hop listeners alike. Some praised his honesty, while others disagreed, insisting Kendrick Lamar still emerged victorious.

The debate is unlikely to end anytime soon, particularly as Drake continues releasing new music and Kendrick Lamar remains one of rap’s most influential voices.

For now, Antetokounmpo has made one thing clear: in his personal scorecard, Drake deserves the win.