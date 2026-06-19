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Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push

Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push Deal Semiconductor Chips

Semiconductor Industry

Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push

Tech Plunge

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Shares of Intel surged on Thursday after Donald Trump announced that Apple and Intel have agreed to a deal on designing and manufacturing chips in the United States, a move that could reshape the domestic semiconductor industry and strengthen America’s technological independence.

The announcement sent Intel stock sharply higher, with shares jumping more than 10% in early trading as investors reacted positively to the prospect of a long-term partnership between two of the biggest names in technology.

Trump Highlights U.S. Chip Manufacturing Strategy

Donald Trump revealed the development in a post on Truth Social, describing the agreement as part of a broader effort to bring semiconductor production back to American soil.

“I decided to help Intel because we need to design and build our chips right here in America,” Trump wrote.

The Apple and Intel deal announcement aligns with the administration’s ongoing strategy to reduce dependence on overseas semiconductor manufacturing and strengthen domestic supply chains.

According to reports, the partnership would involve Intel helping design and manufacture chips for devices produced by  Apple, potentially giving the tech giant an additional source of advanced semiconductor production capacity.

Intel Stock Extends Massive Rally

The latest development adds to an extraordinary turnaround for  Intel.

The company’s shares have been among the strongest performers in the technology sector over the past year, supported by government investment, renewed investor confidence, and the company’s efforts to expand its foundry business.

Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Intel has intensified efforts to become a major contract manufacturer for other technology companies, challenging the dominance of Asian chipmakers.

Thursday’s rally pushed Intel toward another record valuation milestone as investors bet that securing Apple as a customer could provide a stable source of long-term demand.

Why Apple Is Looking Beyond Taiwan

For years, Apple has relied heavily on semiconductor manufacturing from  TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

However, growing demand for advanced chips driven by artificial intelligence has increased competition for manufacturing capacity. Companies such as  NVIDIA and  AMD are also competing for access to cutting-edge production lines.

Industry analysts believe Apple’s reported agreement with Intel could help diversify its supply chain while reducing potential risks associated with overreliance on a single manufacturing partner.

The move may also support Apple’s broader strategy of increasing U.S.-based production and strengthening relationships with domestic suppliers.

Trump on Truth Social

Trump on Truth Social

A Potential Win for the U.S. Economy

The Apple and Intel partnership could have implications beyond the technology sector.

Domestic chip production has become a key economic and national security priority as governments worldwide seek greater control over critical supply chains. Increased semiconductor manufacturing in the United States could generate new jobs, attract investment, and reduce dependence on foreign production hubs.

Intel has already received substantial support aimed at expanding American semiconductor capacity, and an Apple partnership would further reinforce the company’s position as a centerpiece of U.S. manufacturing ambitions.

Investors Watching for Official Confirmation

While neither Apple nor Intel has formally announced the agreement, reports indicate that discussions between the companies have been ongoing for more than a year.

If finalized, the partnership could represent one of the most significant semiconductor collaborations in recent years and further accelerate Intel’s transformation into a leading contract chip manufacturer.

For now, investors appear optimistic that the deal could mark another major step forward in Intel’s resurgence and America’s push to reclaim leadership in semiconductor production.

  • Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push Deal Semiconductor Chips
  • Trump on Truth Social
  • Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push Deal Semiconductor Chips
  • Trump on Truth Social

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