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Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator

Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla FIFA French

FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator

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France captain Kylian Mbappé has strongly condemned racist remarks made by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla following France’s tense FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay, prompting widespread international support and the prospect of legal action.

The controversy erupted after France edged Paraguay 1-0 in Philadelphia, securing a place in the World Cup quarterfinals. While the match itself was fiercely contested, attention quickly shifted away from football after the senator published offensive comments targeting the French forward on social media.

Heated World Cup Encounter Sparks Controversy

France’s knockout clash against Paraguay was one of the tournament’s most physical fixtures, with Mbappé repeatedly fouled throughout the contest.

Following the final whistle, tensions remained high as Mbappé made gestures toward several Paraguayan players and declined to shake hands with goalkeeper Orlando Gill. The incident fueled debate online, but the conversation escalated dramatically after Celeste Amarilla launched a series of personal attacks against the French star.

Among the comments attributed to the senator were racist references to Mbappé’s heritage and insulting remarks questioning both his intelligence and identity.

The posts quickly circulated across social media, drawing widespread condemnation from football fans, politicians and anti-racism advocates.

Mbappé Responds Forcefully

Mbappé responded publicly through social media, delivering a strongly worded statement criticizing the senator while defending Paraguay’s football team and supporters.

Calling Amarilla “a despicable woman” unworthy of public office, Mbappé argued that her remarks did not reflect the values displayed by Paraguay’s players during their World Cup campaign.

He accused the senator of promoting racism on a global stage and insisted he would never remain silent in the face of discriminatory abuse.

Mbappé also emphasized that the controversy had overshadowed Paraguay’s impressive performances during the tournament, replacing sporting achievements with headlines about hate speech.

French Football Federation Announces Legal Action

France’s football authorities reacted swiftly. The French Football Federation described the senator’s comments as “utterly abhorrent and unacceptable” while announcing plans to file a complaint with French prosecutors seeking criminal proceedings.

Federation president Philippe Diallo declared that attacks against the national team captain represented attacks against France itself.

The federation reiterated its commitment to combating racism within football and protecting players from discriminatory abuse regardless of where it occurs.

Political Leaders Join Support for Mbappé

The incident rapidly evolved into a diplomatic issue. Emmanuel Macron publicly expressed solidarity with Mbappé and the French national team, condemning the racist remarks and reaffirming France’s commitment to fighting discrimination.

Reports also indicated that Santiago Peña distanced himself from Amarilla’s comments, while Paraguay’s foreign ministry similarly rejected the senator’s statements.

The broad political response highlighted the seriousness with which both governments viewed the controversy.

FIFA Condemns Racism

Football’s global governing body also intervened. Gianni Infantino issued a statement expressing unequivocal support for Mbappé and condemning the racist remarks.

Infantino stressed that football must continue leading efforts to eliminate racism from both stadiums and society.

He called on players, supporters and governing bodies worldwide to remain united against discrimination, describing racism as incompatible with the values of the sport.

The statement reinforced FIFA’s ongoing anti-racism campaigns during the 2026 World Cup.

Senator Expresses Regret

Facing mounting criticism from around the world, Amarilla later published an open letter addressing Mbappé.

In her statement, she argued that her comments had been directed personally at the player rather than at France as a nation.

She also acknowledged regretting the language she had used, explaining that she herself had experienced racist abuse as a Latina and admitted responding emotionally following the match. Despite the partial apology, criticism continued, with many observers arguing that public officials must be held to higher standards regarding discriminatory speech.

Football Community Unites Against Hate

The controversy has once again highlighted football’s continuing battle against racism, even as governing bodies strengthen sanctions and awareness campaigns.

For Mbappé, who has frequently spoken about equality and inclusion throughout his career, the incident became another reminder that high-profile athletes remain frequent targets of abuse both on and off the field.

As France prepares for its World Cup quarterfinal, support for its captain has extended far beyond football, uniting sports organizations, political leaders and fans in condemning racism and reaffirming that discriminatory language has no place in the game.

  • Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla FIFA French
  • Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla FIFA French

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