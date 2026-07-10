Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals as Mbappé Shines

France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals as Kylian Mbappé Shines Ousmane Dembélé

FIFA World Cup

France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals as Mbappé Shines

France will now prepare for a high-profile semifinal against either Spain or Belgium, who meet in Friday’s quarterfinal.
Plunge Sports

By

Published on

France continued their quest for another FIFA World Cup title with a composed 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals on Thursday, booking a place in the semifinals of the 2026 tournament. Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé ensured Didier Deschamps’ side advanced to the final four, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium.

The victory also keeps France on course for a third consecutive appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, underlining the squad’s consistency on football’s biggest stage.

Mbappé Leads France’s Charge

France dominated possession and territory for much of the contest at Gillette Stadium near Boston, although Morocco’s disciplined defensive setup frustrated the 2018 champions during the opening hour.

Mbappé had an early opportunity to put France ahead after winning a penalty midway through the first half. However, Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced a confident save to deny the forward after a lengthy VAR review delayed the spot kick.

Despite the setback, France remained patient and continued creating chances.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Mbappé collected the ball outside the penalty area before curling a superb right-footed effort beyond Bounou and into the corner of the net. The strike marked his eighth goal of the tournament, strengthening his position among the competition’s leading scorers.

Dembélé Seals Comfortable Victory

Morocco attempted to respond but struggled to break through France’s organised defensive structure.

Just six minutes after Mbappé’s opener, Ousmane Dembélé effectively ended the contest. Driving forward from midfield, the Paris Saint-Germain winger found space before calmly placing a low finish beyond Bounou to double France’s advantage.

The second goal removed any lingering uncertainty and allowed France to manage the closing stages with confidence.

Didier Deschamps later withdrew key players, including Mbappé, to preserve fitness ahead of the semifinal.

Morocco Struggles to Threaten

Morocco entered the quarterfinal carrying the hopes of African football after an impressive tournament run, but they found it difficult to create chances against an experienced French side.

The Atlas Lions failed to register a meaningful shot on target until the closing stages of the match, when midfielder Azzedine Ounahi tested goalkeeper Mike Maignan with a late free kick.

France’s defensive organisation, led by Dayot Upamecano and the disciplined midfield unit, prevented Morocco from building sustained attacking pressure throughout the contest.

Although Morocco defended resolutely for long periods, France’s superior quality in the final third eventually proved decisive.

France Continues World Cup Momentum

The latest victory highlights France’s impressive balance between defensive solidity and attacking firepower.

Mbappé once again demonstrated why he remains one of world football’s most influential players, while Dembélé’s pace and creativity offered another attacking dimension.

Deschamps’ side has steadily grown stronger as the tournament has progressed and now appears among the favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

France’s experience in knockout football, combined with a squad featuring proven international stars, gives them confidence heading into the semifinals.

Semifinal Clash Awaits

France will now prepare for a high-profile semifinal against either Spain or Belgium, who meet in Friday’s quarterfinal.

With Mbappé in outstanding form and France’s attack continuing to deliver in crucial moments, Les Bleus remain firmly in contention to add another World Cup title to their illustrious football history.

For Morocco, the defeat brings an end to a memorable campaign that once again showcased the growing strength of African football on the global stage, even as France’s championship ambitions continue to gather momentum.

  • France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals as Kylian Mbappé Shines Ousmane Dembélé
  • France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals as Kylian Mbappé Shines Ousmane Dembélé

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in FIFA World Cup

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

The Gentlemen Season 2 Gets September Release Date, First Trailer Unveils Bigger Crime War Guy Ritchie

Movies & Documentaries

The Gentlemen Season 2 Gets September Release Date, First Trailer Unveils Bigger Crime War
By July 10, 2026
Joe Rogan Questions Trump’s Iran War Strategy, Says President ‘Might’ve F—ed It Up’ Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Iran War

Podcasts

Joe Rogan Questions Trump’s Iran War Strategy, Says President ‘Might’ve F—ed It Up’
By July 10, 2026
Jason Statham Sets Sail for Revenge as Mutiny Trailer Unveils Explosive Action Thriller Jean-François Richet Annabelle Wallis Adrian Lester Lionsgate

Lionsgate

Jason Statham Sets Sail for Revenge as Mutiny Trailer Unveils Explosive Action Thriller
By July 10, 2026
MobLand Season 2 Trailer Unveils Tom Hardy’s Return as Crime Empire Faces Civil War

Paramount+

MobLand Season 2 Trailer Unveils Tom Hardy’s Return as Crime Empire Faces Civil War
By July 10, 2026
Dune Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet Timothée Chalamet Zendaya Robert Pattinson Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert

Book Adaptation

Dune: Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet
By July 9, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

India’s First AI Literacy Summit launched in Kochi as Saina Human AI unveils KFSI Shri P.K. Kunhalikutty, Keralam’s Minister Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

India’s First AI Literacy Summit launched in Kochi as Saina Human AI unveils KFSI
By July 10, 2026
Marvel Rivals Season 9 Launches With Apocalypse Mystery, Jubilee Debut and Major Gameplay Overhaul Petty Evil

Gaming

Marvel Rivals Season 9 Launches With Apocalypse Mystery, Jubilee Debut
By July 10, 2026
OpenAI Launches GPT-5.6 Globally, Unveils GPT-Live Voice AI After Government Security Review

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.6 Globally, Unveils GPT-Live Voice AI After Government Security Review
By July 9, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Scooter Braun Steps Down from HYBE Board of Directors, Remains Senior Advisor

Sound Plunge

Scooter Braun Steps Down from HYBE Board of Directors, Remains Senior Advisor
Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

Business

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device
Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit
Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino

News

Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash
Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ Promo Sony Pictures FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Promo
Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show Madonna Shakira BTS

FIFA World Cup

Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
Madonna’s Confessions II Brings the Queen of Pop Back to the Dancefloor Stuart Price Sabrina Carpenter

Album Drop

Madonna’s Confessions II Brings the Queen of Pop Back to the Dancefloor
Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit
Drake, Nelly Furtado at FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto Cristiano Ronaldo Croatia

FIFA World Cup

Drake, Nelly Furtado and Canadian Celebrities at the Dramatic FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto
Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Threesome Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech Trump Sons

News

Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech
Madonna’s New Song ‘Bizarre’ Sparks Speculation Over Sean Penn References Confessions II New Album

Album Drop

Madonna’s New Song ‘Bizarre’ Sparks Speculation Over Sean Penn References
Delhi EV Policy 2026 Comes Into Force Tax Benefits, Subsidies, and Key Rules Explained EV cars two-wheelers

Auto

Delhi EV Policy 2026 Comes Into Force: Tax Benefits, Subsidies, and Key Rules Explained
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller

FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller
Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team Silverstone British GP PAddock

News

Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team
Drake Hinted at Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors Return Before Blockbuster Trade Was Announced

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hinted at Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors Return Before Blockbuster Trade Was Announced
Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit, Says Record Labels Handle Producer Payments Pound Town

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit
Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil
Advanced EMS Response During Mitch McConnell ’s June Health Emergency Heart Attack Kentucky Senator

News

Advanced EMS Response During Mitch McConnell ’s June Health Emergency
Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years Knife Satanic Verses

Books and Authors

Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years
Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit Norway Erling Haaland

FIFA World Cup

Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit
Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

News

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift
To Top
Loading...