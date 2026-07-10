FIFA World Cup
France Beat Morocco 2-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals as Mbappé Shines
France will now prepare for a high-profile semifinal against either Spain or Belgium, who meet in Friday’s quarterfinal.
France continued their quest for another FIFA World Cup title with a composed 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals on Thursday, booking a place in the semifinals of the 2026 tournament. Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé ensured Didier Deschamps’ side advanced to the final four, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium.
The victory also keeps France on course for a third consecutive appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, underlining the squad’s consistency on football’s biggest stage.
Mbappé Leads France’s Charge
France dominated possession and territory for much of the contest at Gillette Stadium near Boston, although Morocco’s disciplined defensive setup frustrated the 2018 champions during the opening hour.
Mbappé had an early opportunity to put France ahead after winning a penalty midway through the first half. However, Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced a confident save to deny the forward after a lengthy VAR review delayed the spot kick.
Despite the setback, France remained patient and continued creating chances.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Mbappé collected the ball outside the penalty area before curling a superb right-footed effort beyond Bounou and into the corner of the net. The strike marked his eighth goal of the tournament, strengthening his position among the competition’s leading scorers.
Dembélé Seals Comfortable Victory
Morocco attempted to respond but struggled to break through France’s organised defensive structure.
Just six minutes after Mbappé’s opener, Ousmane Dembélé effectively ended the contest. Driving forward from midfield, the Paris Saint-Germain winger found space before calmly placing a low finish beyond Bounou to double France’s advantage.
The second goal removed any lingering uncertainty and allowed France to manage the closing stages with confidence.
Didier Deschamps later withdrew key players, including Mbappé, to preserve fitness ahead of the semifinal.
Morocco Struggles to Threaten
Morocco entered the quarterfinal carrying the hopes of African football after an impressive tournament run, but they found it difficult to create chances against an experienced French side.
The Atlas Lions failed to register a meaningful shot on target until the closing stages of the match, when midfielder Azzedine Ounahi tested goalkeeper Mike Maignan with a late free kick.
France’s defensive organisation, led by Dayot Upamecano and the disciplined midfield unit, prevented Morocco from building sustained attacking pressure throughout the contest.
Although Morocco defended resolutely for long periods, France’s superior quality in the final third eventually proved decisive.
France Continues World Cup Momentum
The latest victory highlights France’s impressive balance between defensive solidity and attacking firepower.
Mbappé once again demonstrated why he remains one of world football’s most influential players, while Dembélé’s pace and creativity offered another attacking dimension.
Deschamps’ side has steadily grown stronger as the tournament has progressed and now appears among the favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.
France’s experience in knockout football, combined with a squad featuring proven international stars, gives them confidence heading into the semifinals.
Semifinal Clash Awaits
France will now prepare for a high-profile semifinal against either Spain or Belgium, who meet in Friday’s quarterfinal.
With Mbappé in outstanding form and France’s attack continuing to deliver in crucial moments, Les Bleus remain firmly in contention to add another World Cup title to their illustrious football history.
For Morocco, the defeat brings an end to a memorable campaign that once again showcased the growing strength of African football on the global stage, even as France’s championship ambitions continue to gather momentum.