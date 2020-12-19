COVID-19 Update: India will have capacity to inoculate 30 cr people in 6 to 7 months

The country will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people, against COVID-19, in the next six to seven months, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Addressing the 22nd meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers on COVID-19, he expressed the need for an expeditious vaccination drive to cover all the target populations.









“Our scientists and health experts have worked on the development of a vaccine by genome sequencing and isolation of the coronavirus, and developed an indigenous vaccine,” Vardhan explained.

Vaccination, as per an official government document, for COVID-19 is voluntary. “However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease, and also to limit the spread of the disease to the close contacts, including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.” The government has said it is advisable to receive a complete schedule for COVID-19 vaccine irrespective of the history of infection with the novel coronavirus. The vaccination will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.

Initially, the much needed vaccine will be provided to frontline healthcare workers. The government, as per the official document, said people aged 50 and above may also get the vaccination at an early stage based on the availability of the vaccine. Eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number about the time and location of the vaccination. Registration of beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination.

The health minister reiterated his concern and appealed to diligently maintain COVID Appropriate Behavior, even at a time when the country is at the cusp of authorizing the first set of vaccines. He highlighted that there has been a little over one crore cases of COVID-19 in the country. “95 lakh 50 thousand cases have recovered successfully. India has one of the highest recovery rates in the world at 95.46 per cent.”