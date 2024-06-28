Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Operations Disrupted

In a tragic incident that has brought Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) into the spotlight, at least one person was killed and five others injured when a portion of the roof collapsed amid heavy rains at Terminal-1. The incident, which occurred on Friday, has significantly impacted flight operations at one of the airport’s busiest terminals.









Incident Details

The unfortunate event unfolded early in the morning, with the Delhi Fire Services receiving a distress call regarding the roof collapse at around 5:30 AM. The collapse, which involved not just the roof sheet but also the supporting beams, resulted in severe damage to several cars, including taxis, parked in the pick-up and drop-off area of the terminal. Rescue operations were swiftly conducted, with all injured individuals being promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

#UPDATE | One person died after a portion of the canopy at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed today: Delhi Fire Service https://t.co/CETWtY95jz — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Weather Conditions

Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) experienced incessant downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the early hours of Friday. The heavy rains caused widespread waterlogging and road inundation throughout the region. The capital had been receiving pre-monsoon showers since Wednesday, which had already kept the temperatures below 40°C, providing some respite from the usual summer heat.

Terminal-1 Background

Terminal-1 of the Delhi Airport, which had recently reopened for passengers on October 31, 2023, following a 19-month hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns and subsequent renovations, has now become the site of a tragic mishap. The terminal, expanded and inaugurated in March this year, was part of a significant upgrade to handle a surge in air traffic and passenger numbers. The revamped terminal was designed to accommodate 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA), more than double its previous capacity of 17 MPPA.

Expansion Features

The expansion work, initiated in 2019, included several modern amenities and technological advancements to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency. Terminal-1 now boasts eight entry gates equipped with DigiYatra’s facial recognition system, 20 automated tray retrieval systems, 100 check-in counters (including 36 self-baggage drop kiosks), and 10 baggage reclaim carousels. Additionally, the terminal features 24 entry points with realigned pick-up and drop-off lanes aimed at easing vehicular traffic.

Inside the terminal, passengers can access a variety of facilities, including shopping and dining areas, a prayer room, a yoga area, a quiet zone, lounges, charging stations, a self-medication room, baby care rooms, and smart washrooms. The terminal is also conveniently connected to the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, providing easy access to and from the airport.

Monsoon Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi over the next 2-3 days. With the recent heavy showers and the impending monsoon, authorities are likely to be on high alert to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety and convenience of passengers and airport staff.

Impact on Operations

The roof collapse at Terminal-1 has caused significant disruption to flight operations, with many flights being delayed or redirected. Authorities are working diligently to assess the structural damage and restore normalcy at the terminal. Passengers are advised to stay updated through official channels for information on flight schedules and terminal operations.

This tragic incident at Delhi Airport’s Terminal-1 serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions and underscores the importance of stringent safety measures and infrastructure resilience. As investigations continue, it is hoped that the lessons learned will contribute to preventing such incidents in the future, ensuring safer travel for all.