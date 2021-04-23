France ready to extend support to India in fight against COVID-19: French President

France stands ready to provide its support to India in its fight against COVID-19, says French President Emmanuel Macron. In the past 24 hours, India recorded 3.32 lakh new COVID cases and 2,263 deaths.









“I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support,” French ambassador Emmanuel Lenin tweeted Macron’s message on Friday.

On Thursday, China said it was ready to provide outbreak prevention support and medical supplies to India. “The COVID-19 epidemic is the common enemy of all mankind. The international community needs to unite as one to fight against the epidemic,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. “The Chinese side notes that the epidemic situation in India is severe and there is a temporary shortage of epidemic prevention and medical supplies. We are ready to provide necessary support and assistance to India so that they can control the epidemic.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Tuesday, had called the second COVID wave a “toofan” (storm) that has swept through the country. The worsening health situation has seen a surge in demand for medical oxygen and beds, and many states are reporting an acute shortage of oxygen, beds and essential medicines.

Meanwhile, countries across the world have place travel ban and restrictions on India. The UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday. Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE. France has imposed a 10-day quarantine for travellers arriving from India in the coming days to prevent the spread of a COVID-19 variant found in India.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on April 19, placed India among “level 4” countries, or those with “very high” levels of COVID-19 cases. It advised Americans to avoid travelling to India even if they are vaccinated. “Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India,” the CDC advised.

Hong Kong has also announced suspension of all flights connecting India for 14-days. And most recently, the UK has added India to its travel “red list”.