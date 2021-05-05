Gurgaon Oxygen Shortage: Video shows dead bodies in ICU as doctors, staff ‘abandon’ hospital

On Friday, as many as six Covid patients died at Gurgaon’s Kriti hospital after the facility ran out of oxygen. Family members of the deceased alleged that doctors and hospital staff abandoned the patients and fled the ICU after soon as they knew the situation ‘was out of their hands’. Now a chilling video has emerged which shows relatives running around wards, finding not a doctor or staff member as they enter ICU and find body after body. The video show patients lying still in ICU beds and a person saying in the background – “dead, dead…”









The video shows enraged relative confronting policemen as how could medical staff be allowed to abandon patients and leave them to die. The hospital said they had made many attempts at procuring oxygen. The hospital director, Dr Swati Rathore said the hospital had informed every government official since 2 pm that day that they were about to run out of oxygen . Rathore said she had requested families to shift their patients on Friday itself after they failed to get the oxygen but there were no beds available anywhere.

6 patients died in Kriti Hospital Gurgaon due to lack of oxygen on April 30, Director of the hospital says he spoke to every Govt official about oxygen shortage but no one responded.

“Since (Friday) morning I was informing the municipal corporation of Gurugram [MCG] commissioner (about the oxygen situation), but he ignored my messages and did not respond to my calls either. I had even informed the deputy commissioner but to no avail. I was begging and pleading before all officials to help but no one landed a helping hand and we lost eight patients,” said hospital director Dr Swati Rathore told Hindustan Times.

The hospital director claimed that she asked her staff to hide in the canteen to save their own lives as on April 24, attendants of other patients had violently assaulted their staff and an FIR had been registered by the hospital. Fearing violence from the kinds of the deceased, the hospital director asked the staff to hid temporarily to save their lives. All 15-20 staff members resumed duties as soon as police arrived at the spot on Friday night.