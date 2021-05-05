Covid-19: UP govt to set up help desks for cows, medical equipment for Gaushala’s

Even as Uttar Pradesh is grappling with its worst healthcare crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, the state government has issued directives to set up help desks for protection of cows in every district. The government has directed state officials to equip cow shelters (gaushalas) with oximeters and thermal scanners for cows and other animals as well, news agency IANS reported.









The government has also provided 51 oximeters and 341 thermal scanners to ensure better care of the animals during the pandemic. In view of the current Covid situation, a total of 700 help desks for the welfare of cows have been set up across the districts of Uttar Pradesh, the enws agency reported The state government has also issued instructions that all the cow shelters (gaushalas) must strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols, and has made the usage of masks and frequent thermal screening mandatory.

A government spokesperson told the news agency that destitute cows, in large numbers, are being provided shelter in the gaushalas. The government is also rapidly increasing the number of the existing cowsheds and cow shelters to deal with stray cattle menace.

According to the official data, there are over 5,268 cow protection centres which have, till now, ensured the well-being of as many as 5,73,417 cattle in the state.

According to a report in The Wire, farmers are unable to sell these cows and bullocks owing to cow vigintalism in the state. As a result these animals are set free by the farmers when the animals become old and people are unable to afford to feed them. This has led to stray cow menace.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday decided to increase the duration of the weekend lockdown till 7am on May 10 in view of massive spike in covid-19 cases. The state, on Tuesday, breached the 350-mark for daily COVID-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease. The state reported 25,858 new cases on Tuesday.