India’s restrictions on COVID-19 vaccine exports to impact poor countries

Poor countries will be impacted the most because of India’s decision to restrict COVID-19 vaccine exports. The World Health Organization called this a grotesque supply chasm between rich and poor countries. The United Nations pointed out that soaring demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in India has caused a “global supply shortage of up to 90 million doses”.









The government’s move comes amid rising infections across the country. India is a key supplier to Covax, a program backed by WHO and partners to deploy shots to every corner of the world. According to various reports, India’s decision to restrict exports threatens the group’s plans to inoculate two billion people before the end of the year.

Gavi, a global health organization involved in Covax, said the Serum Institute was contracted to supply doses to over 60 lower-income countries. It said vaccine deliveries to participating nations will face delays during March and April as the Government of India battles a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Covax is helping many poor countries access immunizations by providing doses funded by donors.

An official statement highlighted that COVAX has warned 64 participating nations of expected delays in vaccine deliveries this month and in April, shortages that will affect up to 90 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and its Indian-made version – Covishield. It said the Serum Institute’s contract with Gavi included funding for increased manufacturing capacity.

Middle and higher-income nations also use it to access doses that have been mainly snapped up by the US, UK and the EU, and other wealthy buyers that have largely failed to share. The European Union, according to The Washington Post, released new figures showing it has exported more coronavirus vaccine doses than it has administered, but leaders meeting for a virtual summit played down the threat of blocking shipments leaving the bloc.

Officials also highlighted that expansion of India’s immunization campaign to include everyone aged over 45 beginning April 1 also contributed to curbs, though a schedule for exports remains in place until Sunday.