SBI General Insurance supports COVID-19 vaccination drive

SBI General Insurance has extended support to the COVID-19 vaccination drive, under their CSR initiative. Through this program, SBI General will cover the cost of two shots of COVID-19 vaccination, for low-income groups in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.









This initiative, which starts today, will provide free COVID-19 vaccination to more than 37,000 beneficiaries covering senior citizens and people with co-morbidities in select locations viz Usmanabad, Raigad, Palghar, Jalgoan, Latur, Ahmednagar, subdistrict of Yavatmal and Chandrapur, outskirts of Mumbai, outskirts of Pune, outskirts of Nagpur, in Maharashtra and Amaravati (Vijayawada belt) in Andhra Pradesh.

PC Kandpal, MD&CEO of SBI General Insurance said that they are driven with the mission to serve the most vulnerable communities and people at risk with sustainable interventions that can help in transforming their lives. “Aligned with this mission, in our small way, we are trying to support Government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive by reaching out to the underprivileged section of society and provide them with two shots of free vaccinations at private hospitals. This is also aimed to accelerate the vaccination drive to the needy population as soon as possible, which shall further help in restraining the spread of coronavirus.”

Kandpal said this initiative intends to further enable the underprivileged population to optimally benefit from the vaccination drive. “Keeping in mind the seriousness of the pandemic and with an objective to increase the number of people getting the COVID-19 vaccination, especially in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, SBI General Insurance is one of the first corporate to extend such kind of support to the community, especially during this hour of dire need.”

SBI General Insurance is one of the fastest growing private general insurance companies, with the strong parentage of SBI. Its committed to carry forward the legacy of trust and security; and to become the first choice for every Indian’s general insurance needs.