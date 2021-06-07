With an eye on 3rd wave, AIIMS Delhi begins screening kids for Covaxin trial

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has begun screening children for clinical trials of the indigenously developed, Bharat Biotech’s vaccine against COVID-19, COVAXIN. The clinical trials are crucial to determine if this vaccine is suitable for those aged between two to 18 years.

The development comes amid fears of a potential third wave of the Covid infection, and its widely-discussed impact on children. Parents, everywhere, are worried as to just how much will kids be affected this time, and in what ways they can be kept safe. The trial on children has already started at AIIMS Patna to see if the Bharat Biotech jab is suitable for children.









Participants would be given the vaccine after their screening report comes. The trial will be conducted on 525 healthy volunteers. In the trial, the vaccine will be given by intramuscular route in two doses at day 0 and day 28.

“The screening of children for conducting trial of Covaxin has started. Participants would be given the vaccine after their screening reports come,” Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, said.

India’s drug regulator had granted permission for conducting the phase 2/3 clinical trial of Covaxin in the age group 2 to 18 years on May 12.

Covaxin is being used on adults in India’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The government last week cautioned that even though COVID-19 has not taken a serious shape among children till now, its impact can increase among them if there is a change in virus behaviour or epidemiology dynamics, and said preparations are being strengthened to deal with any such situation.

A national expert group has been formed to review COVID-19 infections in children and approach the pandemic in a renewed way to strengthen the nation’s preparedness, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul had said at a press conference.

The group has examined signs which were not available four-five months before, he said.

It has also considered available data, clinical profile, the country’s experience, disease dynamics, nature of the virus and the pandemic and has come up with guidelines, which will be publicly released soon.

(with agency inputs)