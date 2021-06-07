Free Vaccine for all above 18, says PM Modi in major shift in Covid vaccination policy | 7 key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Cente will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to states for all above 18 years of age from 21 June. The Prime Minister made the key announcement during a televised address to the nation at 5 pm today.









The announcement marks a major shift in government’s vaccine policy which till now allowed free vaccination only for the 45-plus age group and had put in place a paid system for those in 18-44 age group. The address comes at a time when Covid cases are seeing a downward trend in the country after a deadly second wave in April-May.

Here are the key points of PM Modi’s address to the nation

1. Centre to provide free vaccines to states for those above 18 years of age from 21 June

“From 21 June, in every state for all citizens above the age of 18 years, the government will provide free vaccine to the states,” he said. “Centre itself will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from manufacturers and give it free to the state governments, he added.

2. New guidelines on vaccine policy soon

Narendra Modi on Monday said that 25 percent of work related to COVID-19 vaccination with states will now be handled by the Centre. “Today, a decision has been taken that Centre will now also bear the responsibility of 25 per cent of the work related to vaccination with the states,” PM Modi said. “This arrangement will be implemented in the coming 2 weeks,” he added.

3. Centre to ramp up vaccine Supply

“Today 7 companies in the country are producing different types of vaccines. Trial of three more vaccines is also going in the advanced stage,” he claimed. Modi also said that work on producing an intranasal vaccine for Covid is also happening.

4. Oxygen demand increased unimaginably in April, May: Modi

During the second wave, the demand for medical oxygen in the country increased unimaginably in the months of April and May. Never in the history of India has the need for medical oxygen been felt in such quantity,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address.

5. Free ration for 80 cr people under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana: Modi

“Today the government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali,” PM Modi said.

6. Deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years: PM Modi

“Covid-19 is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

7. India tackled COVID-19 pandemic on war footing: PM

India has made all efforts to get medical oxygen from all corners of the world when country faced a shortge. We have built up medical infrastructure on a war footing, said Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Monday.