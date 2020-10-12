Meet Zent2U at Virtual CPhi Festival of Pharma 2020

The B2B Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, attends the online CPhI Festival of Pharma. The team will showcase its R&D pipeline assets for strategic partnerships through Zent2u. During this virtual congress, Zent2U representatives will meet with strategic stakeholders to discuss future collaboration leading to partnerships for success. “Building win-win partnerships is at the heart of our growth story. Our strategic Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, is a leader in the field of Urology, Cardio, Pain, and Oncology. Our technologies specialize in hormones, sterile (eyedrops, ampoules, vials, ointments) and pellet, making us a strong player” said Thomas Koene, Head of Strategic Growth Partnerships, Zentiva. “Our company also offers Value Added Medicines in Oncology for co-development and strategic out-licensing. Besides, two of them are in an advanced stage of development and are ready to be further propelled”.









About Zentiva Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network of production sites – including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest – Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded generic medicines and OTC products in Europe to better support people’s daily healthcare needs.