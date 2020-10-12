Connect with us

Meet Zent2U at Virtual CPhi Festival of Pharma 2020

Press Trust of India
Published on

The B2B Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, attends the online CPhI Festival of Pharma. The team will showcase its R&D pipeline assets for strategic partnerships through Zent2u. During this virtual congress, Zent2U representatives will meet with strategic stakeholders to discuss future collaboration leading to partnerships for success. “Building win-win partnerships is at the heart of our growth story. Our strategic Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, is a leader in the field of Urology, Cardio, Pain, and Oncology. Our technologies specialize in hormones, sterile (eyedrops, ampoules, vials, ointments) and pellet, making us a strong player” said Thomas Koene, Head of Strategic Growth Partnerships, Zentiva. “Our company also offers Value Added Medicines in Oncology for co-development and strategic out-licensing. Besides, two of them are in an advanced stage of development and are ready to be further propelled”.




About Zentiva Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network of production sites – including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest – Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded generic medicines and OTC products in Europe to better support people’s daily healthcare needs.


