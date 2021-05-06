Struggling to find slots for Covid Vaccine? These websites will alert you about slot availability

Centre’s online vaccination drive for citizens above the age of 18 has been met with an overwhelming response. One can easily register for vaccine by visiting the CoWin website or Aarogya Setu App. However, the biggest challenge that vaccine seekers are facing is the diffculty in getting confirmed appointments. With limited open slots, due to the shortage of Covid-19 vaccine, it has become an uphill task to get a slot booked for the vaccine. In order to help people overcome this problem, many websites have been created simply to inform them when the next booking slot is available and if there is any nearby vaccination centre.









These websites make use of CoWIN Application Programme Interfaces (APIs) to serve as a user interface and avail the information. They essentially act as a notification system to alert those who have registered for the vaccine of a slot availability in their area. The data, hence, is sourced directly from the government as per the official figures. Users can simply put in their district or pin code and get all the information on vaccine availability in their areas. Moreover, some also show information on the vaccine centres and the type of vaccine available in the area – Covaxin or Covishield.

Here’s the list:

1: VaccinateMe.in vaccine slot finder: The web portal is an initiative by health tech platform HealthifyMe that provide info on a range of queries. The website lets you search various information including availability of vaccine slots for 18+ category and 45+ category, type of vaccine available and more. IT also notifies you on WhatsApp when there’s an open slot.

2: Paytm Covid-19 Vaccine Slot Finder: Open the Paytm app and scroll down to the ‘Discover with Paytm’ section. You can check the availability of Covid-19 vaccine, find centers near your home and also get notified when slots are available to get a vaccine.

3: GetJab.in: This website will notify you when there’s an open slot in your district. Titled as CoWin slot notifier, you are required to register with name, district and email. Users of the website will only receive an email from the Getjab.in once slots are available for vaccination in their area. You can also provide your phone number if you want and get notified through a message.

4: COVID-19 vaccine tracker for India Google Sheet: This tracker for India is not a website but a Google Sheet (link). It does a similar job in providing details about vaccine slot availability.

5: Under45.in tracker : This website has narrowed it down and made it age specific as many younger people will find problem finding slots. All adults till the age of 44 years can easily run a search here.

6: FindSlot.in: It’s similar platform and people can navigate through the city or their PIN Code, state and district. Its working resonates with CoWIN platform as it uses its open API allowing easier access to people in finding slots.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal.