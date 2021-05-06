SpiceXpress airlifts 1,100 oxygen concentrators, other medical equipment from China to Delhi

SpiceXpress on Thursday transported 1,100 oxygen concentrators and other COVID-19-related medical equipment from Nanjing in China to New Delhi. The consignment was airlifted in SpiceXpress widebody A330 aircraft, according to a statement.









SpiceXpress, which is the freighter arm of Gurugram-based no-frills carrier SpiceJet has airlifted over 11,050 oxygen concentrators from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far, said the statement. These oxygen concentrators have been ordered by SpiceHealth and other organisations, it added.

With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.