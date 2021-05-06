Sputnik Light: Russia approves single-shot Covid vaccine for use with ‘80% efficacy’

Russia has give a go-ahead to a single-dose version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the developer of the vaccine said on Thursday. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which lent financial support to vaccine makers, said the single-dose vaccine has 79.4 pc efficacy, effective against all new coronavirus strains.









“The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered. An efficacy level of near 80 percent is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines,” the RDIF said in a statement.

“Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center, during laboratory tests,” the statement added.

The vaccine significantly reduces the possibility of severe cases leading to hospitalization, with only one injection needed, the agency said, adding that the single-dose regimen solves the challenge of immunizing large groups in a shorter time

Developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, the slimmed-down vaccine has been priced under $10 a dose. It has been earmarked for export and could increase the number of people with partial immunity.

The Russian vaccine has been approved for use in over 60 countries but it has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA), news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, Russia is sending another 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine in the next two days while another 30 lakh doses will be arriving in Hyderabad with Dr Reddys Laboratories by the end of this month.T he first consignment of 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in Hyderabad from Russia on May 1.